पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ सकता है संक्रमण:सेंटअप परीक्षा में नहीं हाे रहा सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन, मास्क भी नहीं लगा रहे परीक्षार्थी, बोर्ड की गाइडलाइन का हो रहा उल्लंघन

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिहार बोर्ड की गाइडलाइन ताक पर रख ली जा रही मैट्रिक-इंटरमीडिएट की सेंटअप परीक्षा

जिले में मैट्रिक व इंटरमीडिएट की सेंटअप परीक्षाओं में बिहार बोर्ड के निर्देश के बावजूद कोविड-19 गाइडलाइंस का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा। परीक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर की बात छात्र-छात्रा मास्क लगाना भी उचित नहीं मानते। जबकि बिहार बोर्ड ने सेंटअप परीक्षाओं में मास्क को अनिवार्य करते हुए डीईओ को इसका सख्ती से पालन सुनिश्चित कराने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी। डीईओ ने भी गाइडलाइंस का पालन करने की हिदायत जारी की थी।

संक्रमण से बचाव का न छात्रों को परवाह है न विद्यालय प्रशासन को, नियम की धज्जियां उड़ाई

विधानसभा चुनाव में जिस प्रकार नेताओं से लेकर आम लोगों व प्रशासन अमले तक ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ाई थी। वही हाल अब मैट्रिक व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाओं में भी देखने को मिल रहा है। संक्रमण से बचाव के प्रति न छात्र-छात्राएं संवेदनशील है और न विद्यालय प्रशासन ही। मास्क का उपयोग भी नहीं किया जा रहा। यह लापरवाही आने वाले समय में भारी पड़ सकती है।

सेंटअप परीक्षाओं में बोर्ड की गाइडलाइंस की जानकारी देते हुए सभी विद्यालयों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। यदि इस में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है तो यह उचित नहीं है। ऐसे विद्यालयों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विनोद कुमार विमल, डीईओ पश्चिम चंपारण, बेतिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें