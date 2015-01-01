पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:बदलते मौसम में असावधानी के कारण हो सकती है सांस संबंधी गंभीर समस्याएं, सचेत रहना जरूरी

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पोलियो उन्मूलन अभियान की कार्य योजना को लेकर हुई बैठक, 29 नवंबर से चलेगा 5 दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान

आगामी 29 नवंबर से पांच दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। अभियान की तैयारी को लेकर बगहा - 2 स्थित अर्बन पीएचसी में मंगलवार को पीएचसी प्रभारी डा. राजेश सिंह नीरज ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक के दौरान पोलियो उन्मूलन अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि आशा व आशा फैसिलिटेटर समेत सुपरवाइजरों को इसके लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। पीएचसी प्रभारी ने सभी एएनएम व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को नियमित टीकाकरण के लिए भी टास्क सौंपा तथा अबतक किए गए टीकाकरण की जानकारी संबंधित कर्मियों से ली।

उन्होंने बताया कि टीकाकरण में गड़बड़ी मिलने पर सारी जवाबदेही संबंधित एएनएम की होगी। उन्होंने सचेत किया कि मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा है। इस कोरोना काल में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को विशेष सावधानी बरतने के लिए सचेत करना होगा। जरा सी असावधानी के कारण सांस संबंधी बीमारी उत्पन्न होने की संभावना रहेगी। बैठक में डाॅ. रणवीर सिंह, अरशद कमाल, बीएचएम अरूण कुमार, केयर इंडिया की शहनाज बेगम, यूनिसेफ के पंकज कुमार समेत सभी एएनएम व अन्य कर्मी मौजूद रहे।

अर्बन पीएचसी प्रभारी ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को सौंपा टास्क

बैठक में पोलियो उन्मूलन अभियान को सफल बनाने का दिया निर्देश

प्रखंड स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के सभागार में पीएचसी प्रभारी रविन्द्र कुमार मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में सभी एएनएम, आशा व अन्य स्वास्थ कर्मियों की बैठक आगामी 29 नवम्बर से शुरू होने वाले पोलियो उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए हुआ। बैठक में उपस्थित सभी कर्मियों को संबोधित करते हुए पीएचसी प्रभारी ने कहा कि 29 नवम्बर से पोलियो उन्मूलन का अभियान शुरू हो रहा है। इसमें शून्य से पांच वर्ष के सभी बच्चों को टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत टीका लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि किसी भी परिस्थिति में किसी भी कर्मी द्वारा कोताही बर्दाश्त नही की जाएगी। सभी कर्मी अपने प्राप्त दायित्वों का निर्वहन ईमानदारी से करेगे। कोताही बर्दाश्त नही की जाएगी। संजीव भंडारी, उमेश कुमार, आशा व अन्य उपस्थित थी।

खसरा, रुबेला और मिजिल्स टीकाकरण के लिए हुई बैठक

अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के सभागार में मंगलवार को खसरा, रुबेला एवं मिजिल्स समेत विभिन्न टीकाकरण उन्मूलन को लेकर एएनएम की बैठक किया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. शिव कुमार ने किया। इस दौरान उपस्थित एएनएम व जीएनएम को जानकारी देते हुए प्रभारी ने कहा कि सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं में खसरा एवं रुबेला उन्मूलन शामिल है। खसरा एवं रुबेला एक घातक रोग है। उक्त रोगों से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग तत्पर है।

उन्होंने कहा सभी एएनएम अपने क्षेत्रों में लोगों से मिल कर इसकी जानकारी दें तथा लोगों जागरूक करें कि 9 माह से 15 साल की उम्र के बच्चों को टीका लगवाना चाहिए, खसरा और रुबेला से जुड़े जानलेवा परिणामों में जैसे निमोनिया, दस्त, दिमागी बुखार से बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण ही एक मात्र बचाव है। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक रविशंकर सिंह ने हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि पोषक क्षेत्र में सर्वे करें तथा रिपोर्ट तैयार करें। बैठक में स्वास्थ्य प्रशिक्षक विजय कुमार सिंह, प्रभू बैठा, एसएमसी सैयद नकी शेर समेत दर्जन भर एएनएम व जीएनएम उपस्थित थें।

