गोपालपुर थाने के खापटोला का मामला:सिरफिरे आशिक ने एकतरफा प्यार में किशोरी को मार कर बरगद के पेड़ से लटकाया

बेतिया41 मिनट पहले
  • 4 दिन पहले उमर ने शगुफ्ता काे साथ भागने के लिए कहा था, नहीं जाने पर दी थी जान मारने की धमकी, मृतका के पिता के बयान पर एफआईआर दर्ज

गोपालपुर थाना के खापटोला में एक सिरफिरे आशिक ने एकतरफा प्यार में बुधवार की रात एक किशोरी को मार डाला है। हत्या के बाद लाश को बरगद के पेड़ से लटका दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची गोपालपुर पुलिस लाश को पेड़ से नीचे उतरवा कर पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल बेतिया भेज दिया। मृत किशोरी की पहचान खापटोला निवासी हसन मियां की पुत्री शगुफ्ता खातून (15 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है। किशोरी के पिता के बयान पर पुलिस गांव के ही उमर गद्दी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। उमर घर छोड़कर फरार बताया जा रहा है। गोपालपुर थानाध्यक्ष सज्जाद गद्दी ने बताया कि लाश का पोस्टमाॅर्टम कराया जा रहा है। आरोपी उमर गद्दी फरार हैं। उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। बताया जाता है कि लाश को किशोरी के ही शाॅल फाड़कर उसी से बांध कर लटकाया गया था।

गांव छोड़कर फरार है आरोपी उमर गद्दी, गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की टीम कर रही छापेमारी

घर के पीछे बांसबाड़ी की तरफ पानी लाने गई थी किशोरी

मृतका के पिता हसन मियां ने पुलिस को बताया है कि शगुफ्ता अपनी दो अन्य बहनों रुबीना खातून व सुहाना खातून के साथ बुधवार की शाम शौच के लिए सरेह में गई थी। वापस लौटने के बाद तीनों बहने घर के दरवाजे पर ठंड से राहत के लिए अलाव तापने लगी। शाम करीब 7 बजे शगुफ्ता पानी लाने घर के पीछे बांसबाड़ी की ओर गई व गायब हो गई। काफी देर तक वापस नहीं लौटने पर उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की गई। इसी बीच गांव से करीब तीन सौ मीटर पश्चिम स्थित एक बरगद के पेड़ से लटकती लाश दिखी। तब परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी।

उमर की धमकी के बाद से डरी हुई थी शगुफ्ता
मृतका के पिता हसन मियां ने पुलिस को बताया कि गांव के ही उमर गद्दी ने तीन-चार दिन पहले शगुफ्ता पर घर से भाग चलने का दबाव बनाया था। शगुफ्ता के इनकार करने के बाद वह हत्या की धमकी भी दिया था। तब से वह डरी हुई थी।

