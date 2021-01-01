पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्शन:स्पेशल ड्राइव@वीटीआर : बाघ की सुरक्षा के लिए 150 किमी में 80 गार्ड, 620 वन कर्मी व स्निफर डॉग तैनात

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाल्मीकि प्रोजेक्ट टाइगर के वन क्षेत्र डिवीजन-1 से शनिवार की शाम 5 वर्षीय बाघ का शव मिला था

शनिवार की शाम वाल्मीकि प्रोजेक्ट टाइगर के वन क्षेत्र डिवीजन-1 से एक 5 वर्षीय बाघ (मादा) का शव बरामद होने के बाद वीटीआर प्रशासन ने पहली बार केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश के आलोक में स्पेशल ड्राइव के तहत ‘स्नेर डिटेक्शन प्रोसेस’ को शुरू किया है। इससे स्थानीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय शिकारियों के द्वारा जगह -जगह लगाए गए जाल के ठिकानों की तुरंत पहचान की जा सकेगी। एसएसबी की ओर से स्निफर डॉग की मदद ली जा रही है। एपीसी अर्थात एंटी पोचिंग कैंप और टीटी अर्थात टाइगर ट्रैकर और पीपी अर्थात पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी को हर पल सक्रिय रहने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। लगभग 150 किलोमीटर जंगल और उससे सटे रिहायशी इलाकों के बीच की सीमाई दूरी पर नजर रखने के लिए 80 अतिरिक्त वन गार्ड को तैनात किया जा रहा है। यह सभी विशेष रूप से प्रशिक्षित किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा वीटीआर प्रशासन ने 620 वन कर्मियों को बाघों की सुरक्षा के लिए हर पल सक्रिय रहने का निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए वीटीआर के निदेशक सह संरक्षक हेमकांत राय ने बताया कि नर बाघ की मौत एक राष्ट्रीय क्षति है जिसके कारण बाघों की बेहतर से बेहतर सुरक्षा के लिए वीटीआर प्रशासन हर संभव कदम उठा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि हाल ही में वीटीआर में बाघों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी होने के कारण अंतरराष्ट्रीय पोचर्स की नजर इन पर है। बाघों के नाखून, बाल, दांत, चमड़े और अन्य अवशेष की तलाश में वीटीआर के वन क्षेत्रों में इंटरनेशनल पोचर अर्थात अंतरराष्ट्रीय पशु तस्कर की आवाजाही की आशंका को देखते हुए सीमा से सटे लगभग 38 चिह्नित गांव के लोगों पर भी अब पूरी नजर रखी जा रही है।

सीमा से सटे हुए 38 गांव चिह्नित किए गए हैं
वीटीआर के वनों और राष्ट्रीय पशु बाघ की सुरक्षा के लिए एपीसी अर्थात एंटी पोचिंग कैंप सहित टीटी अर्थात टाइगर ट्रैकर और पीपी अर्थात पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी को सख्त निर्देश दे दिया गया है। पहली बार एसएसबी के सहयोग से स्निफर कुत्तों से लगभग डेढ़ सौ किलोमीटर सीमाई क्षेत्र को खंगाला जा रहा है। 8 प्रशिक्षित वन कर्मी इस स्निफर डॉग के जरिए 150 किलोमीटर क्षेत्र से सटे लगभग 38 गांव में स्नेर डिटेक्शन के तहत शिकारी जाल की पड़ताल करेंगे। ऐसी जानकारी मिली है कि जंगलों से सटे गांव के लोगों के सांठगांठ पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पोचर्स पशु पक्षियों की तस्करी करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। उनके मंसूबे पर पानी फेरने के लिए बीटीआर प्रशासन ने पहली बार स्पेशल ड्राइव के तहत स्नेर डिटेक्शन की योजना तैयार की है।

पशु-पक्षियों की सुरक्षा के लिए वीटीआर हर प्रयास करेगा

लगभग डेढ़ सौ किलोमीटर की दूरी में ‘स्नेर डिटेक्शन’ किया जा रहा है। 80 वन गार्ड और 620 वन कर्मियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है। एसएसबी स्निफर डॉग की मदद ले रही है। बाघ सहित सभी पशु पक्षियों की सुरक्षा के लिए वीटीआर हर संभव प्रयास करेगा।
-हेमकांत राय, निदेशक सह संरक्षक वीटीआर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser