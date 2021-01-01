पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:एसएसबी राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए भावना जगाती है : विधायक

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • सिकटा में सिविक एक्शन कार्यक्रम का किया आयोजन

एसएसबी 47वीं वाहिनी के तत्वावधान में सिविक एक्शन प्रोग्राम का आयोजन स्थानीय जनता उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक विद्यालय प्रागंण में किया गया। जिसका शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि विधायक वीरेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता, कमांडेंट प्रियव्रत शर्मा व प्रखंड प्रमुख नितिन कुमार उर्फ संजू श्रीवास्तव समेत आगत अतिथियों ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। विधायक ने कहा कि एसएसबी सीमावर्ती भारत नेपाल के लोगों के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बनाने तथा राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए लोगों के भावना को जागृत करती है।

47 वीं वाहिनी के कमांडेंट प्रियव्रत शर्मा ने कहा कि एसएसबी सीमाई इलाकों में जनता के साथ आपसी सहयोग की भावना के साथ-साथ सेवा सुरक्षा व बंधुत्व के आधार पर भारत के एजेंडे के तहत कार्य करती है। ड्राइविंग के लिए एसएसबी द्वारा प्रशिक्षित किए गए इनरवा के 10 बेरोजगार युवाओं को मोटर ड्राइविंग सर्टिफिकेट व लर्निंग लाइसेंस विधायक ने दिया। कार्यक्रम में मॉडल पब्लिक स्कूल, मदर्स इंटरनेशनल व आक्सफोर्ड विद्यालय आदि कई विद्यालयों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने स्वागत गान के साथ कई सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया।

वहीं चयनित किसानों के बीच कृषि उपकरण का वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन एसआई निशिकांत शर्मा व एएसआई कोमल शर्मा ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। नेपाल के जयमंगलापुर गांव निवासी प्रसिद्ध गायक मुन्नीलाल परदेशी समेत चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। सीओ मनीष कुमार, बीडीओ मीरा शर्मा, प्राचार्य सूर्य राम, डिप्टी कमांडेंट अनेन्द्रमनी सिंह, मनोज कुमार, एसी संदीप प्रसाद, सतीश कुमार गुप्ता, उदय कुमार सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

