कार्रवाई:एसएसबी, पुलिस और उत्पाद विभाग ने 400 लीटर कच्चा देसी शराब नष्ट की

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • सीमावर्ती कंगली थाना क्षेत्र के सतवरिया गांव के पास हुई कार्रवाई

चुनाव के मद्देनजर गश्ती के दौरान सीमावर्ती कंगली थाना क्षेत्र के सतवरिया गांव के समीप एसएसबी, पुलिस व उत्पाद विभाग के जवानों ने 400 लीटर कच्चा देसी शराब जब्त कर नष्ट किया है। जबकि छापेमारी की भनक लगते ही कारोबारी फरार होने में कामयाब रहे। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गुप्त सूचना पर सेनवरिया एसएसबी कैंप प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर राजकुमार,कंगली थानाध्यक्ष विकास कुमार तिवारी व उत्पाद विभाग के प्रशांत कुमार की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से कार्यवाही किया।

इस दौरान सतवरिया गांव के सटे खेत में छुपा कर बेचने की नियत से रखा गया कच्चा देशी शराब जब्त किया गया। वहीं उक्त अधिकारियों ने जवानों के साथ चारों तरफ चहलकदमी कर शराब कारोबारियों की खोज की। किंतु कारोबारी पुलिस की भनक लगते ही भाग निकले। एसएसबी व पुलिस ने उत्पाद विभाग के साथ जब्त कच्चे शराब को नष्ट कर दिया।उक्त कार्यवाही में एसएसबी के रविशंकर मिश्र,सन्नी देओल पासवान, शैलेंद्र बाबू, नितिन कुमार, शंभूनाथ व उत्पाद विभाग के पिंटू कुमार, ममता कुमारी आदि जवान शामिल थे।

