नहाय खाय के साथ चार दिवसीय व्रत आज से:छठ घाटों पर खाने पीने के नहीं लगेंगे स्टॉल, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व सामुदायिक प्रसाद का नहीं होगा वितरण

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर थाना में आयोजित शांति समिति की बैठक में दी गई जानकारी

कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरों को देखते हुए इस वर्ष छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर छठ घाटों पर पर्याप्त सतर्कता बरती जाएगी। छठ घाटों पर खाने - पीने के स्टॉल नहीं लगाए जाएंगे। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित नहीं होंगे तथा सामुदायिक भोज या प्रसाद-भोग आदि के वितरण से भी परहेज रखा जाएगा। पूरी सादगी, लेकिन श्रद्धा-भक्ति से पूरित माहौल में लोक आस्था का यह महापर्व मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर शांति-व्यवस्था के लिए प्रशासन प्रतिबद्ध है। शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में यह महापर्व संपन्न कराने के लिए नगर थाना में आयोजित शांति समिति की बैठक के दौरान यह जानकारी दी गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता नगर थानाध्यक्ष आनन्द कुमार ने की। थानाध्यक्ष ने बैठक में उपस्थित सदस्यों व जन प्रतिनिधियों के साथ प्रशासन से निर्धारित दिशानिर्देशों की जानकारी विस्तृत रूप से साझा की। उन्होंने विभिन्न छठ घाटों की जानकारी ली एवं वहां उत्पन्न होने वाली परेशानियों से भी अवगत हुए।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस वर्ष विशेष परिस्थितियों में छठ घाटों पर सरकार के स्तर से जारी गाइड लाइन का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करना होगा। इसके लिए सभी प्रबुद्धजनों का सहयोग मिलना जरूरी है। छठ घाट पर थूकना मना होगा तथा अर्घ्य के दौरान डुबकी नहीं लगानी होगी। इसके लिए घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग इस प्रकार की जाएगी कि लोग डुबकी नहीं लगा सकें। किसी प्रकार के मेला या जागरण का आयोजन भी इस वर्ष प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। घाट पर 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्गों एवं 10 वर्ष के कम उम्र के बच्चों के जाने पर मनाही रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस अधिकारी सभी छठ घाटों की सतत निगरानी करेंगे। पुलिस पदाधिकारी थाना क्षेत्र के सभी छठ घाटों पर पैनी नजर बनाए रखेंगे। बैठक में वरीय जदयू नेता राकेश सिंह, भाजपा नेता गजेंद्र धर मिश्र, वार्ड पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मोबिन अंसारी, राहुल सिंह, राजू सिंह, वार्ड पार्षद अजय राउत, रविन्द्र गुप्ता, दयानंद बैठा, सुमन कुमार यादव सहित शांति समिति के अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित रहे। प्रखंड के 16 पंचायत अंतर्गत 75 छठ घाटों को संध्या अर्घ्य से पहले स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा सेनेटाइज किया जायेगा। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है। बीडीओ राजकिशोर प्रसाद शर्मा ने बताया कि हर हाल में छठ घाटों पर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा।

मोहल्ले की होगी सफाई, ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव भी होगा

नरकटियागंज | लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पर शहर के सभी मुख्य मार्ग समेत गली-मोहल्ले की साफ-सफाई कराई जाएगी। मुख्य मार्ग से लेकर गली-मोहल्ले की सड़कों पर ब्लीचिंग पावडर छिड़काव किया जाएगा इसकी जानकारी देते हुए सभापति राधेश्याम तिवारी ने बताया कि नगर परिषद द्वारा टैक्टर, जेसीबी, बाब कट व सफाई मजदूर की मदद से पुरे नगर की सफाई कराई जा रही है। पर्व पर शहर को साफ एवं स्वच्छ रहे इसके लिए एक कुड़ा स्थल पर ही कचरा रखने निर्देश सफाई कर्मियों को दिया गया है। ताकि कुड़ा कचरा ले जाने वाला ट्रैक्टर उसे आसानी से उठाव कर सके। इसके अलावा सभी पच्चीस वार्ड में कचरा उठाने वाला रिक्शा ठेला एवं ई-रिक्शा भी दिया गया है। ताकि वार्ड के लोग कचरा रिक्शा में डाल सकें।

उन्होंने नगरवासियों से अपील भी किया है कि सफाई में सहयोग करें। कचरा को यत्र तत्र नही फेंकें। किसी तरह की परेशानी होने पर नप प्रशासन को खबर करें। उसका समाधान किया जायेगा। वहीं उपसभापति रत्नेश कुमार उर्फ बबलू सर्राफ ने बताया कि सफाई कर्मचारियों को पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी मुख्य मार्ग समेत संकीर्ण गली की बेहतर सफाई करने तथा सभी सड़कों के दोनों तरफ ब्लीचिंग पावडर का नियमित छिड़काव का निर्देश दिया गया है। उपसभापति ने बताया कि पर्व के दो पहले दिन के अलावा रात्रि में सफाई कार्य करने की हिदायत दी है। ताकि छठ घाट जाने वाले लोगों को परेशानी नहीं है।

छठ महापर्व की सफाई को लेकर छह टीमों का किया गया गठन, रात में भी चला अभियान

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से जगह- जगह छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई का काम युद्धस्तर पर चलाया जा रहा है। नप सभापति गरिमा देवी सिकारिया ने सोमवार की रात नप की सफाई अभियान का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने सफाई निरीक्षक व कर्मियों का मार्गदर्शन व उत्साह वर्धन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोक आस्था के प्रतीक छठ महापर्व पर नप क्षेत्र के घाटों के साथ उनके पहुंच पथ तक की सफाई का कार्य अभियान चला करने के निर्देश दिए गये हैं।

छठ घाटों से लेकर एक एक पहुंच पथ की साफ सफाई युद्ध स्तर पर की गई है। इस कार्य में जनप्रतिनिधि, नगर पार्षद से लेकर विभिन्न छठ पूजा कमेटियों एवं अनेक समाजसेवी का भी पुरजोर सहयोग मिल रहा है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के सभी छठ घाटों तथा पहुंच पथों की सफाई व सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य दिनरात एक कर के किया जा रहा है। सभापति ने बताया कि पूरे नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में साफ सफाई में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। छठ घाटों व पहुंच पथों की साफ-सफाई के लिये नगर परिषद की ओर से आधे दर्जन विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया है।

