आयोग सख्त:साठी पुलिस की कार्यशैली को लेकर राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग सख्त

बेतिया41 मिनट पहले
  • डीएम और एसपी को तय समय सीमा में कार्रवाई कर मांगा प्रतिवेदन

साठी पुलिस व वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के कार्यशैली को लेकर राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग सख्त है। साठी थाना के हरनहिया निवासी सुरेंद्र तिवारी को लगातार मिल रही धमकी के मामले में पुलिस की ओर से लापरवाही बरतने को लेकर बिहार मानवाधिकार आयोग के निबंधक शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार व पुलिस अधीक्षक उपेंद्रनाथ वर्मा से इसमें कार्रवाई करते हुए निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएम व एसपी को भेजे गए पत्र में निबंधक ने कहा कि सुरेंद्र तिवारी ने मानवाधिकार में परिवाद दायर किया है।  जिसमें आयोग ने मानवाधिकार संरक्षण अधिनियम 1993 की धारा 17 के अंतर्गत प्रदत शक्तियों के तहत आदेश पारित किया है। इस मामले में सुस्पष्ट तथ्यात्मक प्रतिवेदन आयोग को अग्रेतर कार्रवाई के लिए 16 मार्च 2021 के पहले प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने की बात कही गई है। पत्राचार के करते समय फाईल संख्या-6413/4/9/2020 अवश्य अंकित करने की बात कही गई है। जबकि आयोग के चेयरपर्सन जस्टिस विनोद कुमार सिन्हा ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि सुरेंद्र तिवारी ने दबंगों व साठी पुलिस की कार्यशैली को लेकर वरीय पदाधिकारियों से शिकायत की थी, लेकिन वरीय पदाधिकारियों ने इसमें किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं की थी। इसलिए आवेदक का मामला डीएम व एसपी को कानून के तहत कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया है।

दबंग बार-बार देते हैं धमकी, पुलिस नहीं करती कार्रवाई
साठी थाना के हरनहिया निवासी सुरेंद्र तिवारी ने राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग में परिवाद दायर किया है, जिसमें गांव के चार दबंगों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज होने की बात कही गई है। इस मामले में दबंग बार-बार पीडित को धमकी देते हैं व कोर्ट में केस उठाने की बात कहते हैं। साठी पुलिस से शिकायत करने के बावजूद भी पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती है। जिससे इनके परिवार के साथ कभी भी अनहाेनी घटना घटने की आशंका भी जताया है। इसको लेकर वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी से भी शिकायत की गई है, लेकिन उनके स्तर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। जिसके कारण सुरेंद्र तिवारी का परिवार हमेशा दहशत में जी रहा है।

