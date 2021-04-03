पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:बलुअड़वा में पंचायत भवन में जल रही थी चोरी की बिजली

बेतिया41 मिनट पहले
भितहा प्रखंड की डीही पकड़ी पंचायत के बलुअड़वा गांव का नवनिर्मित पंचायत भवन चोरी की बिजली से रौशन हो रहा था। बिजली विभाग की टीम ने मच्छहा व बलुअड़वा गांवों में बिजली चोरी का मामला पकड़े जाने के बाद डीही पकड़ी पंचायत की मुखिया के पति जयप्रकाश राम समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष थानाध्यक्ष मनोरंजन चौधरी ने बताया कि बिजली विभाग के जेई व्रजनंदन सिंह ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराते हुए मच्छहा निवासी सदीक मियां व बलुअड़वा निवासी ओमप्रकाश यादव व डीही पकड़ी पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि जयप्रकाश राम को अभियुक्त नामजद कराया है। बिजली विभाग की टीम ने जांच के दौरान सदीक मियां व ओमप्रकाश यादव के घरों में चोरी की बिजली जलाते हुए पाया।

जबकि बलुअड़वा में पंचायत भवन में भी चोरी की बिजली जल रही थी। जेई के प्रतिवेदन के मुताबिक, मुखिया के पति जयप्रकाश राम ने पूछने पर पंचायत भवन के ठेकेदार का नाम नहीं बताया। बाद में वहां मौजूद मुंशी ने बताया कि मुखिया पति जयप्रकाश राम स्वयं ही काम करा रहे हैं। सदीक मियां पर 30713 ₹, ओमप्रकाश यादव पर 21122 ₹ व पंचायत भवन में चोरी की बिजली जलाने के मामले में स्थानीय मुखिया के पति जयप्रकाश राम पर 1,26,236 ₹ का आर्थिक जुर्माना भी विभाग ने लगाया है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि दर्ज एफआईआर के आलोक में आवश्यक कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

