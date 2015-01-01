पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा ने किया प्रदर्शन:नई कृषि बिल के विरुद्ध टाेल प्लाज जाम, धरना

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टोल प्लाजा पर सड़क जाम कर विरोध जताते किसान सभा के लोग।

केंद्र सरकार की नई कृषि बिल के खिलाफ शनिवार को लौरिया -बगहा एनएच-727 पर स्थित विशुनपुरवा टोल प्लाजा पर किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति ने सड़क जाम कर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। आंदोलनकारी किसान, खेती, खलिहान विरोधी काले कानून वापस लेने, नया बिजली कानून वापस लेने, किसानों के साथ सम्मान जनक वार्ता करने, खेती को कारपोरेट घरानों के जिम्मे सौंपने की साज़िश बंद करने, अंबानी अडानी की चाकरी बंद करने, पूरे देश में किसानों के लिए टोल प्लाजा पर टैक्स वसूली बंद करने, कृषि उत्पादन को आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम से मुक्त करने पर रोक लगाने, किसानों के गन्ना का मूल्य पांच सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल घोषित करने का नारा लगा रहे थे।

किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार को कारपोरेट घरानों के हाथों बिकी हुई है। 14 दिसंबर को जिला पदाधिकारी के समक्ष होने वाले प्रदर्शन धरना में जिला से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में किसानों को भाग लेने का अपील भी की गई। मौके पर किसान प्रभु राज नारायण राव, ओमप्रकाश क्रान्ति,चंदन राव, गिरजा शंकर ठाकुर, चन्द्रिका, राधामोहन, सामुल खां, सुनील, नीरज वर्णवाल, नन्द सिंह, शंभू नाथ, राजू ठाकुर, जावेद आदि ने आंदोलन का नेतृत्व किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें