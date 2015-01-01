पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छानबीन शुरू:रात में शौच के लिए बाहर गए वृद्ध की बांसबाड़ी में मिली लाश, छानबीन शुरू

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नौतन थाना क्षेत्र की उत्तरी तेल्हुआ पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर-1 का मामला

नौतन थाना क्षेत्र के उत्तरी तेल्हुआ पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर एक में एक वृद्ध की हत्या गला में गमछा लपेटकर कर दिए जाने की बात कही जा रही है। मृतक की पहचान 60 वर्षीय बद्री साह के रूप में की गई है। घटना गुरूवार की रात की बतायी गई है। सूचना के बाद पहुंची नौतन पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है। शुक्रवार दोपहर तक पीड़ित परिवार की ओर से कोई आवेदन थाना को नहीं दिया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष अनुज कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि घटना की हकीकत की जांच करने मे पुलिस जुट गईं हैं । बहुत जल्द पुरी जानकारी मिल जाएगी।

मृत बद्री के पोता संजय साह ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसके दादा गुरूवार की रात शौच करने निकले थे। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद भी जब वह वापस नही लौटे तो परिजनों को इसकी चिन्ता होने लगी। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद परिजन कुछ दूर पर स्थित अपने बांस के पेड के पास गये तो वहा एक झाड़ी मे उसके दादा का शरीर गिरा पड़ा था। परिजन उन्हें उठाकर घर लाये तो देखा की उनके गले में गमछे से बुरी तरह कसा गया है तथा वे मर चुके थे।

कटा मिला बांस और स्त्री-पुरुष के चप्पल
शुक्रवार की अल सुबह जब बांसबाड़ी के तरफ परिजन व गांव लोग पहुंचे तो देखा की वहां कुछ बांस काट कर छोड़ा गया है। घटनास्थल पर दो जोड़ी चप्पल भी पड़ा हुआ था। जिसमें एक जोड़ी पुरुष व एक जोड़ी स्त्री का चप्पल था। बताया जाता है कि बद्री साह के दो बेटे है। दोनों परदेश में मजदूरी करते है। घर पर एक पोता और महिलाएं ही रहती है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जब चप्पल मिलने की बात उजागर हुई तो कुछ देर बाद पड़ोस के टोला का एक लड़का चप्पल के लिए आया और पीड़ित परिवार से चप्पल मांगने लगा। जिसके बाद गांव के लोग व परिजनों ने उसे रोक कर बैठा लिया और उससे चप्पल के संबंध में जानकारी लेने लगे। किशोर ने कुछ बताने से इंकार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें