बंधी उम्मीद:रामदेव के मिलने की परिवार ने छोड़ दी थी अास, तभी बांग्लादेश से पहुंचा उसका पत्र

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • पूजा करने देवघर गए थे, भटक कर पहुंचे बांग्लादेश, जासूसी के आरोप में पकड़ा

मझौलिया थाना क्षेत्र की गुदरा पंचायत के गुदरा गांव के वार्ड 5 निवासी रामदेव महतो (60 वर्ष) 3 वर्ष पूर्व बाबाधाम जाने के क्रम में लापता हो गया। इसकी सूचना पाते ही परिजनों ने काफी खोजबीन की थी। सगे संबंधियों से लेकर बाबाधाम तक परिजन उसकी खोज में भटकते रहे पर रामदेव का कहीं भी सुराग नहीं मिल सका। उसके उपरांत परिजनों ने रामदेव की वापसी की आस छोड़ दी थी। इसी बीच रामदेव ने एक पत्र बांग्लादेश के जेल से अपने परिजनों को लिखा। बांग्लादेश से रामदेव ने यह पत्र अपने अपने बेटे के नाम पर लिखा।

पत्र में रामदेव ने लिखा कि प्रिय पुत्र। आशा करते हैं कि तुम सभी अच्छे होंगे। मैं दिनांक 30 नवंबर, 18 से जिला कारागार चंपाई नवाबगंज बांग्लादेश में बंदी अवस्था में हूं। मुझे इस जगह से छुटकारा पाने के लिए कुछ आवश्यक कागजात की जरूरत है। मेरा मैसेज (संदेश) पाते ही तुरंत रिप्लाई देना और राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, मेरा फोटो, फैमिली फोटो अविलंब भेजने का प्रयास करना।

बांग्लादेश की रेडक्रॉस की मांग पर बेतिया रेडक्रॉस की टीम पहुंचकर परिजनों से की पूछताछ, आवश्यक कागजात जुटाए

तीन साल से लापता थे रामदेव
जब पत्र मिला कि रामदेव जीवित है तो परिजनों ने मझौलिया के उप प्रमुख नंदकिशोर यादव से संपर्क किया। उप प्रमुख ने रामदेव की वापसी के लिए प्रयास शुरू किया। उप प्रमुख कागजात जुटाने में परिवार की मदद करने लगे। इसी क्रम में रेडक्रॉस बेतिया की चार सदस्यीय टीम ने मंगलवार को गुदरा गांव पहंुचकर रामदेव महतो के परिजनों से पूछताछ की। रेडक्रॉस सदस्य अब्दुल सत्तार ने बताया कि बांग्लादेश स्थित रेडक्रॉस ने भारतीय रेडक्रॉस को पत्र लिख रामदेव महतो के परिजनों के बारे में पता कर आवश्यक कागजात उपलब्ध करने को कहा है।

इसको लेकर रेडक्रॉस बेतिया के सचिव डाॅ. जगमोहन कुमार, सदस्य लालबाबू प्रसाद, सदस्य अब्दुल सत्तार शाह, यूथ क्लब के सदस्य मिनहाज आलम, उप प्रमुख नन्दकिशोर यादव, मुखिया देवशरण प्रसाद, उप सरपंच शम्भू यादव आदि लोग पहुचकर पीड़ित परिजन से मिलकर आवश्यक कागजात लिये हैं। रेडक्रॉस के सचिव डाॅ. जगमोहन ने बताया कि वे कागजात को पटना रेडक्रॉस को सौपेंगे। पटना रेडक्रॉस दिल्ली भेजकर बांग्लादेश रेडक्रॉस को भेजने का काम करेगी।

पति के लौटने की उम्मीद में छलके रामदेव की पत्नी की आंख से आंसू

रामदेव महतो की पत्नी घोघा देवी उर्फ गोदा देवी और पुत्र सुनील महतो से रेडक्रॉस की टीम नेे पूछताछ की। रामदेव के आने की उम्मीद बंधी तो घोघा देवी की आंखों से खुशी के आंसू छलक पड़े। पत्नी घोघा देवी ने बताया कि उनका ईश्वर पर पूर्ण विश्वास था कि उनके पति जिंदा हैं व भटक गए हैं।

