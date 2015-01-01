पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सत्याग्रह आंदोलन:चंपारण से सत्याग्रह की शुरुआत करने वाले राष्ट्रपिता ने लिखा था- वहां जाने से पहले न मुझे चंपारण का नाम पता था न ही ये कि यहां नील की खेती होती है

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • चंपारण में गांधी के 22 दिन; इसी बीच रखी गई चंपारण सत्याग्रह आंदोलन की बुनियाद

(कृष्णकांत मिश्र) चंपारण की भूमि शस्य श्यामला व उपजाऊ होने के साथ साथ अपने गर्भ में अनेकों पौराणिक व ऐतिहासिक संदर्भों को समाहित किए हुए हैं। युगों पर गौर करें तो सतयुग, त्रेता व द्वापर के भी असंख्य प्रमाण यहां की माटी में समावेशित है। वहीं , कलियुग में तो असंख्य इतिहास की गवाह यह माटी बनी हुई है। उसी इतिहास में एक देश की आजादी व सत्याग्रह आंदोलन भी शामिल है। सत्याग्रह आंदोलन के सूत्रधार व आजादी की लड़ाई के पुरोधा माने जाने वाले चंपारण के लाल पंडित राजकुमार शुक्ल के बुलावे पर ही राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी चंपारण की धरती पर आए थे।

गांधी ने इस बात को खुद प्रमाणित किया है। विंध्याचल प्रसाद गुप्त की पुस्तक नील के धब्बे में गांधी ने लिखा है कि – मुझे स्वीकार करना चाहिए की यहां आने से पहले मै चंपारण का नाम तक नहीं जानता था। वहां नील की खेती होती है। उसका ख्याल भी नहीं के बराबर था।

नील की गोटिया देखी थी पर वह चंपारण में बनती है और उसके कारण हजारों किसानों को कष्ट भोगना पड़ता है इसका आभास नहीं था। चंपारण में मुझे कोई पहचानता नहीं था। किसान वर्ग बिल्कुल अपढ़ था। राजकुमार शुक्ल चंपारण के एक किसान थे उन्हें दुख पड़ा यह दुख उन्हें खलता था।

चंपारण सत्याग्रह की बुनियाद के पहले गांव-गांव का किया भ्रमण

पंडित राजकुमार शुक्ल के बुलावे पर सबसे पहले गांधी जी 18 अप्रैल 1917 को मोतिहारी पहुंचे। वहां से 22 अप्रैल की संध्या चार बजे बेतिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतरे जहां अथाह भीड़ ने उनका स्वागत किया। शहर का हजारीमल धर्मशाला में पड़ाव के बाद गांधी चंपारण के सतवरिया, लौकरिया, सिंगाछापर, भितहा, मुरली, भरहवा, पीपरा, भितिहरवा, साठी, नरकटियागंज, शिकारपुर, सरिसवा, आदि गांवों का भ्रमण किया। वहां के किसानों का दर्द जाना और उनकी लड़ाई को आगे बढ़ाने का संकल्प लिया।

16 नवंबर को देखी गई जमीन, 20 से आरंभ हुई पाठशाला

चंपारण में छह माह प्रवास के बाद गरीब कुचलों की शिक्षा का संकल्प गांधी ने लिया। इसके तहत श्रीरामपुर के समीप भितिहरवा मठ के पास 16 नवंबर को गांधीजी, कृपलानीजी, राजेंद्र बाबू सहित कई लोगों ने पाठशाला के लिए जमीन चिन्हित किया। स्थानीय मजदूरों ने वहां फुस के पाठशाला व कुटी का निर्माण कराया। जहां 20 नवंबर को पाठशाला को आरंभ किया गया। वहां सबसे पहले कस्तूरबा के साथ दो शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति की गई।

