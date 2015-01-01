पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मठिया का मामला:बदमाशाें ने 40 साल से मठ के महंत रहे विश्वनाथ को पीटा, इलाज के दौरान मौत

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौत से पहले महंत ने पुलिस के समक्ष किया खुलासा

लौरिया थाना क्षेत्र के मठिया गांव में मठ के विवाद में हुई मारपीट में जख्मी महंत की मौत इलाज के दौरान जीएमसीएच में बुधवार को हो गई। मृत महंथ की पहचान विश्वनाथ राव के रूप में की गई है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। जीएमसीएच में इलाज के लिए भर्ती मठिया गांव निवासी विश्वनाथ राव ने मरने से पूर्व पुलिस को दिये गये बयान में बताया है कि 9 नवंबर को दिन के करीब 3: 30 बजे अपने गांव के मठ पर बैठा था। तभी गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सरगटिया गांव निवासी साहेब गिरी मठ पर पहुंचकर गाली गलौज करने लगा।

मना करने पर साहेब गिरी, बृजेश राय, शिवधारी पांडेय, प्रभु पांडेय समेत अज्ञात चार पांच लोग अचानक वहां पहुंचे। साहेब गिरी गर्दन में गमछा लगाकर कस दिया। जिसके कारण दम घुटने लगा। लाठी से दाएं पैर पर मारने लगा। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया।

सरगटिया निवासी साहेब गिरी मठ पर आता-जाता था

पुलिस को दिए बयान में महंथ विश्वनाथ राव ने कहा था कि वह मठ का करीब 40 वर्षों से महंथ है। इसी बीच गोपालपुर थाना के सरगटिया गांव निवासी साहेब गिरी मठ पर आया जाया करता था। उसे मठ का महंत बनने का लालच हो गया। जिसकी वजह से उसने एेसी घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इधर, जीएमसीएच में महंत विश्वनाथ राव के इलाज के दौरान मौत के बाद बुधवार को उनका पोस्टमाॅर्टम कराया गया। थानाध्यक्ष राजीव रजक ने कहा कि मामला मठ के विवाद का है। छानबीन की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें