चुनाव:कर्मी करते रहे अपील- दूरी बनाइए मास्क लगाकर ही वोट डालने आइए

बेतिया34 मिनट पहले
  • बेतिया अंचल कार्यालय में बूथ संख्या 80-81 पर हुअा नियमाें का पालन

सुबह के 8 बजे हैं बेतिया अंचल कार्यालय परिसर में बने बूथ संख्या 80 और 81 पर मतदान कर्मी पुरी तैयारी के साथ बैठे हैं। बूथ पर सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात अर्धसैनिक बल के जवानों की पैनी निगाहें बूथ पर आने-जाने वालों पर लगी है। हालांकि मतदान केंद्र पर भीड़ भाड़ नहीं है। इक्का-दुक्का लोग आकर अपना वोट गिरा रहे हैं। वोटिंग प्रक्रिया के पहले चरण में मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाती है,फिर उन्हें ग्लब्स उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। फिर मतदाता का हाथ सेनेटाइज कराया जाता है।

उसके बाद मतदाता अपनी मतदाता पर्ची व पहचान पत्र लेकर मतदान कर्मियों के पास पहुंचते हैं। जहां वोटर सूची से मिलान के बाद उन्हें लाल रंग की पर्ची दी जाती है। फिर उस पर्ची को लेकर मतदाता पीठासीन पदाधिकारी के पास जाता है। जहां पीठासीन पदाधिकारी उससे लाल पर्ची लेकर उसके हाथ की उंगली में अमिट स्याही लगाते हैं और उसे मतदान कक्ष में जाने का इशारा करते हैं। मतदान कर निकले मतदाता को मतदान कर्मी ग्लब्स बाहर रखे डब्बे में रखने का इशारा करते हैं। जिसके बाद वह ग्लव्स उसमें डाल कर मतदान केंद्र से बाहर निकल जाता है। 8:20 बजे महिलाओं का एक जत्था पहुंचता है। जिसमें तकरीबन 8-10 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। मतदान केंद्र पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी उन्हें डिस्टेंस के साथ लाइन में खड़े होने को बोलते हैं।

सुरक्षाकर्मियों द्वारा चाचा डिस्टेंस बनाइए, बहन डिस्टेंस बनाइए, भाई थोड़ा पीछे खिसक कर खड़े रहो यह अपील बार-बार दुहराई जाती है। इस बीच इक्के -दुक्के पुरुष मतदाताओं के आने-जाने का सिलसिला चलता रहता है। मतदान केंद्र पर बिल्कुल ही शांति का आलम है। कहीं कोई शोरगुल, हल्ला हंगामा नहीं। तकरीबन 11 बजे तक यही प्रक्रिया चलती रहती है। कभी मतदान केंद्र सुना हो जाता है तो कभी 10-15 लोगों का जत्था पहुंचता है। लेकिन लंबी लाइन नहीं लगी।

पुरानी बंदिशों को तोड़ आधी आबादी ने निभाई जिम्मेदारी

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में पुरानी बंदिशों को तोड़ घूंघट की ओट में आधी आबादी ने अपनी भागीदारी निभाई। महिलाओं ने भी जमकर वोटिंग में अपनी भागीदारी निभाई। जिले के बेतिया, नौतन व चनपटिया विधान सभा चुनाव में महिलाओं ने बढ़- चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। कई महिलाएं अपनी गोद में बच्चों को संभालती हुई बूथ तक पहुंची। गृहिणी रंजू देवी ने कहा कि अब समाज में महिलाओं की अलग पहचान बनी है। महिलाएं भी समाज में अपनी बराबरी की पहचान व भागीदारी रखना चाह रही है। उर्मिला देवी ने कहा कि मतदान लोकतंत्र का अधिकार है।

90 वर्षीय दंपती ने किया मतदान

मझौलिया के सतभिडवा गांव के वार्ड नंबर 11 निवासी 95 वर्षीय कलेश्वर भगत एवं उनकी पत्नी 92 वर्षीय देवकाली देवी तथा 95 वर्षीय सुखदेव सिंह ने मतदान के बाद बताया कि हम लोगों के सौभाग्य की बात है कि इस उम्र में भी अपने मत का प्रयोग करने का मौका मिला है।

आदर्श बूथ रहा आकर्षण का केंद्र

विधानसभा चुनाव में चनपटिया नगर का गणेश प्रसाद उच्च विद्यालय बूथ संख्या 45 एवं राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय (बालक) बूथ संख्या 41 एवं 42 इस बार आदर्श मतदान केन्द्र बना। जो मतदाताओं के लिए आकर्षण का केन्द्र बना रहा। हर कोई चाह रहा था कि मैं भी वहीं पर वोट का प्रयोग करें। यहां वोट करने जानेवाले मतदाता मेहमान बन जा रहे थे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग रहा पूरी तरह तत्पर

प्रखंड के सभी 250 बूथों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा 250 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया गया था। पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि चनपटिया प्रखंड में पड़ने वाले 250 मतदान केंद्रों पर आशा, एएनएम ,ममता, नर्स आदि की तैनाती की गई थी। मतदाताओं का थर्मल स्किनिंग, हाथ सेनेटाइज करना,मास्क व ग्लव्स देने का कार्य किया गया।

