दिए कई निर्देश:टैक्स जमा नहीं करने वालों पर नीलाम पत्र दायर कर वसूली जाएगी राशि

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने परिवहन विभाग की ओर से किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की

जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में मंगलवार को परिवहन विभाग की ओर से किए जा रहे विभिन्न कार्यों की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के क्रम में उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्ण पारदर्शी तरीके से कार्यों का ससमय निष्पादन किया जाए। इसमें किसी तरह की कमी या चुक नहीं होनी चाहिए। ताकि लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। समीक्षा के क्रम में यह भी सामने आया कि बहुत सारे वाहन मालिक ऐसे हैं ,जो ससमय ट्रेड टैक्स सहित अन्य प्रकार के टैक्स जमा नहीं कर रहे हैं।  इसको गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि ऐसे बकायेदारों के विरूद्ध विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाए। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर नीलाम पत्र वाद दायर करते हुए बकाया राशि की वसूली कराना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इसमें किसी तरह की लापरवाही या शिथिलता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। डीएम ने स्पष्ट शब्दों में कहा कि अब बिना टैक्स जमा वाहनों का परिचालन नहीं होनी चाहिए। इसको लेकर सख्ती दिखाते हुए आवश्यक कार्रवाई तय की जाए।

लक्ष्य के अनुरूप 19 बस स्टाॅप का निर्माण अविलंब कराएं
डीएम ने जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि ड्राइविंग ट्रैक निर्माण को लेकर भूमि की उपलब्धता अविलंब सुनिश्चित की जाय। साथ ही जिले में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप 19 बस स्टाॅप के निर्माण में तीव्रता लाई जाए। ताकि वाहनों के पड़ाव को लेकर हो रही समस्याओं को दूर किया जाय सके। साथ ही सडक किनारे वाहन चालक वाहनों को खड़ा नहीं करेंगे। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना का क्रियान्वयन पारदर्शी तरीके से ससमय पूर्ण कर लेने का निर्देश भी दिया।
ओवरलोडिंग, सीट बेल्ट, हेलमेट की जांच कराने का मिला टास्क | डीएम ने कहा कि ओवरलोडिंग, सीट बेल्ट, हेलमेट आदि की नियमित जांच अनिवार्य रूप से कराई जाए। यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले वाहन मालिकों के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं के तहत कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें। साथ ही सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने, यातायात नियमों का अनुपालन कराने अन्य कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी वाहन मालिकों को मुहैया कराने को लेकर विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

महालेखाकार की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट की भी समीक्षा की गई
बैठक में महालेखाकार से संबंधित अंकेक्षण प्रतिवेदन की 2008-09 से 2017-2018 तक की समीक्षा की गयी। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि 12 कंडिकाओं में सन्निहित राशि की वसूली के लिए नीलाम पत्र दायर कर विभाग को अनुपालन प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। शेष कंडिकाओं के अनुपालन के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। डीएम ने लंबित कंडिकाओं का अनुपालन अविलंब कराने का निर्देश डीटीओ को दिया। उन्होंने निर्देश दिया कि प्राथमिकता के आधार पर लंबित कंडिकाओं का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करेंगे तथा अपने स्तर से बकाया वसूली को लेकर नोटिस जारी करेंगे। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर नीलाम पत्र वाद दायर करने की कार्रवाई भी की जाय। बैठक में डीटीओ राजेश कुमार सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

