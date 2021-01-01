पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मशीन समेत नहर में पलटा ट्रैक्टर, एक की गई जान

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन घायल, त्रिवेणी नहर पथ पर हादसा

कड़ाके की ठंड व घने कोहरे के बावजूद मिक्सर मशीन लेकर तेज रफ्तार में जा रहा एक ट्रैक्टर भैरोगंज थाना क्षेत्र में कपरधिका से रामनगर जाने वाले त्रिवेणी नहर पथ में जुड़ा पुल से पूरब पलट गया। मिक्सर मशीन समेत यह पलटा हुआ ट्रैक्टर नहर की पटरी में जा गिरा। उस पर सवार एक मजदूर की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई। तीन अन्य मजदूर गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। दुर्घटना इतनी जबरदस्त हुई कि जो ट्रैक्टर पूरब दिशा में जा रहा था, उसका अगला हिस्सा पलटने बाद पश्चिम की ओर हो गया। यह घटना समान दिशा में जा रहे गन्ना लदे एक ट्रैक्टर से साइड लेने के क्रम में अकस्मात संतुलन बिगड़ने से हुई बताई गई है। मजदूर की पहचान भैरोगंज थाना क्षेत्र में ही परसौनी कदमहवा टोला निवासी 35 वर्षीय बसंत राम के रूप में हुई है। मिक्सर मशीन पर सवार उसी गांव के लालबाबू कुशवाहा, भानु राम और लाल बाबू राम भी घायल हैं। हालांकि ट्रैक्टर के पलटने के बाद मिक्सर मशीन से दबे पड़े बसंत को उसी हालत में छोड़कर चालक व घायलों समेत सभी साथी फरार हो गए। आसपास के लोगों का मानना है कि भागने के बजाय इन लोगों ने शोर मचाया होता तो मिक्सर से दबे बसंत को ससमय निकालकर शायद उसकी जान बचा ली जाती। दो घायल अभी कहां व किस हालत में हैं, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है।

