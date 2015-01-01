पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन प्रभावित:बसरा जाने वाली सड़क का निर्माण नहीं होने से आवागमन प्रभावित

लालसरैयाएक घंटा पहले
मझौलिया प्रखंड के महोद्दीपुर रेलवे गुमटी से बसरा गांव के लिए जाने वाली सड़क जर्जर एवं गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गया है। जिससे लोगों एवं राहगीरों को आने एवं जाने के लिए काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रहा है। बसरा भेड़ियारी बसरा मौजे धोखरहा गांव के लिए जाने एवं आने के लिए मुख्य सड़क है इस सड़क में जगह-जगह गड्ढा में तब्दील हो जाने के कारण आवागमन पूर्ण रूप से प्रभावित हो रहा है सबसे अधिक परेशानी रात्रि में मरीजों को स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मझौलिया तथा रेलवे स्टेशन के लिए आने एवं जाने के लिए हो रहा है। ग्रामीणों में मिरोज आलम पूर्व मुखिया अनवर हुसैन विजय पासवान बिंदेश्वरी शाह महादेव शाह फतेह आलम अर्जुन शाह कमरुद्दीन मियां आदि ने बताया कि इस सड़क की हालत ऐसी हो गया है कि 1 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में 30 से 40 मिनट लग रहा है उन्होंने बताया कि इस सड़क के निर्माण के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों से कई बार मांग की गई है।

