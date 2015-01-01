पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एसपी ने दिया निर्देश:मतगणना को लेकर बढ़ी चौकसी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर जवान तैनात

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतगणना के बाद भी सभी थानाध्यक्ष रहेंगे चौकस, क्षेत्र मेंं लगातार होती रहेगी पेट्रोलिंग

जिले में शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद मतगणना के लिए व्यापक व पुख्ता प्रबंध किया गया है। एसपी के निर्देश पर चारों तरफ चौकसी बढ़ा दी गई है। मतगणना स्थल के आसपास व शहर के चौक चौराहे के चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस के जवान व पदाधिकारी तैनात रहेंगे। एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा ने बताया कि मतों की गिनती के लिए सुरक्षा का पुख्ता प्रबंध किया गया है। लगातार पेट्रोलिंग होती रहेगी। शहर में जगह-जगह पॉइंट चिन्हित कर वहां पुलिस पदाधिकारी और फोर्स की तैनाती कर दी गई है।

मतगणना केंद्र के आसपास लोगों की जमघट नहीं लगने देने के लिए भी पुलिस व्यापक प्रबंध की है। ट्रैफिक सिस्टम में भी कुछ बदलाव हो सकता है। खासकर हरिवाटिका चौक, स्टेशन चौक, समाहरणालय चौक, मुफस्सिल थाना गेट आदि महत्वपूर्ण जगहों पर पुलिस पदाधिकारी व बल की तैनाती रहेगी। आपात स्थिति से निपटने की तैयारी | एसपी ने बताया कि मतगणना के लिए सुरक्षा का व्यापक प्रबंध किया गया है। फिर भी पुलिस किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए भी तैयारी की है।

आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए बीएमपी और पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स का का दस्ता रिजर्व में रहेगा। ताकि जब जहां जरूरत हो इनकी मदद ली जा सके। साथ ही मतगणना स्थल के आसपास भी अर्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती रहेगी। एसपी ने लिया व्यवस्था का जायजा| एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा सोमवार को बाजार समिति प्रांगण इसी मतगणना केंद्र पहुंचे और वहां सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सहित मतगणना से जुड़े तमाम जानकारी ली। एसपी के साथ सदर एसडीपीओ मुकुल परिमल पांडेय, मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष उग्रनाथ झा सहित कई पुलिस पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

एसपी ने मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा लेने के बाद कई दिशा निर्देश दिए। बाजार समिति परिसर में बनाये गये मतगणना स्थल पर अग्निशमन दस्ता वाले भी तैनात रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही सुचारू बिजली सप्लाई का प्रबंध किया गया है। मतगणना में शामिल कर्मियों व प्रत्याशियों के एजेंटों के सुविधा को ध्यान में रख व्यवस्था की गई है। मतगणना की स्थिति अद्यतन जानकारी के लिए डिस्प्ले बोर्ड भी लगाया गया है।

सभी थानाध्यक्षों को किया गया अलर्ट
एसपी ने पुलिस जिला के सभी थानेदारों को अलर्ट कर दिया है। वोटों की गिनती के बाद गांव देहातों में प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक या हुड़दंग करने वालों से निपटने के लिए एसबी ने थानाध्यक्षों को एक्टिव जाने को कहा है। साथ ही विजय जुलूस पर भी एसपी ने निर्देश जारी किया है। एसपी ने कहा कि वोटों की गिनती के बाद अगर कोई किसी को डराता धमकाता है तो उसके खिलाफ पुलिस कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगी। ऐसे तत्वों से कड़ाई से निपटने के लिए थानाध्यक्षों को आदेश दे दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें