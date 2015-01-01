पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाेगाड़ी का मामला:नाली के विवाद को लेकर हिंसक झड़प दोनों तरफ से की गई रोड़ेबाजी व फायरिंग

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • घायलों को जीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया

मझौलिया थाना क्षेत्र के भोगाड़ी गांव में नाली के विवाद में मंगलवार की सुबह हिंसक झड़प हुई। इस घटना में दोनों तरफ से पथराव व फायरिंग की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। घटना में दोनों पक्षों के करीब 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए जीएमसीएच बेतिया में भर्ती कराया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष राणा रणविजय कुमार ने बताया कि घटना स्थल से फायरिंग में प्रयुक्त कारतूस का चार खोखा बरामद किया गया है। हथियार की बरामदगी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। साथ ही घटना स्थल पर पुलिस बल को तैनात कर दिया गया है। अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ. श्रीकान्त दूबे ने बताया कि घायल लोगों को इमरजेंसी वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया है।

घायलों में शामिल एक पक्ष के दिलशाद आलम (18 वर्ष) तथा फैयाज आलम (40 ) का कहना है कि वे फायरिंग के दौरान छर्रा लगने से जख्मी हो गए हैं। पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दे दी गई है। अस्पताल में भर्ती दिलशाद तथा फैयाज ने बताया कि उनके पक्ष के महम्मद हसन जान (25), ऐनुल हक (21) असफाक आलम (35) इम्तेयाज आलम (32) शेख कुरैश (45) घायल हो गए हैं। दिलशाद आलम ने बताया कि सोमवार की देर शाम नाली के पानी बहने को लेकर पड़ोसी कमरुल हसन व अन्य से विवाद हुआ था। मंगलवार की सुबह अचानक विरोधी दरवाजे पर पहुंच गए तथा फायरिंग कर पथराव करने लगे। वही दूसरे पक्ष के कमरुल हसन ने बताया कि उनके पक्ष के सेराजुल हसन (26), रफि अहमद (35) घायल हो गए हैं।

