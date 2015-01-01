पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूची में नाम जुड़़वा सकते हैं:पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मतदाता सूची रोस्टर जारी

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
जिले में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुट गया है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने मतदाता सूची को लेकर रोस्टर निर्धारित कर दिया है। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने, घटाने, आपत्ति, दावा व प्रकाशन की डेडलाइन तय कर दी है। 14 से 28 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची का वार्ड-वार विखंड प्रपत्र क में किया जाएगा। डाटाबेस की तैयारी एवं प्रारुप मतदाता सूची की सॉफ्ट प्रति की तैयारी 29 दिसंबर से 12 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा।

सूची का प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 19 जनवरी को किया जाएगा, जो 1 फरवरी तक प्रकाशन अवधि रहेगी। नई प्रविष्टियों को अनुमोदन के लिए आयोग को 14 फरवरी तक भेजा जाना है। मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 19 फरवरी को कर दिया जाएगा। प्रकाश के पहले साप्ताहिक हाट- बाजार व अन्य सार्वजनिक जगहों पर व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार कराना होगा।

मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन सभी पंचायत कार्यालय व प्रखंड कार्यालय में सार्वजनिक सूचना पट्ट पर कराना होगा। प्रकाशित की गई सूची में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी समय सीमा के अंदर लिखित आवेदन पर किसी तरह का निवारण कर सकेंगे। वहीं आयोग की ओर से निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करने पर कोई भी व्यक्ति प्रमाणिक मतदाता जिलाधिकारी या बीडीओ के कार्यालय से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

