मॉनीटरिंग:वीवीपैट की बैट्री नहीं कर रहा था काम डीएम के आदेश पर तुरंत बदली गई

बेतिया34 मिनट पहले
  • जिला कंट्रोल रूम से विधानसभा चुनाव पर पल-पल की होती रही मॉनीटरिंग

मंगलवार सुबह के 5 बजकर 35 मिनट हुए हैं। द्वितीय चरण के विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर जिले के नौतन, चनपटिया व बेतिया विधानसभा क्षेत्रों लिए कंबाइंड जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में विधानसभावार कर्मी फोन रिसीव करने में व्यस्त हैं। वहीं नियंत्रण कक्ष के नोडल पदाधिकारी अभय कुमार, पूर्णिमा कुमारी यहां लगे विधानसभावार बेस फोन से अचानक यह पूछ बैठते है। आप कहां है ? बूथ पर पहुंचे है या नहीं। यदि नही पहुंचे हैं, तो हर हाल में 6 बजे तक पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को इवीएम एवं वीवीपैट रिसीव कराइए। इस पर वहां से आवाज आती हैं, तुरंत ........। इतने हीं में विधि व्यवस्था कोषांग के प्रभारी सह बेतिया राज प्रबंधक विनोद कुमार सिंह, जिलाधिकारी के विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी बैद्यनाथ प्रसाद भी बारी बारी से नियंत्रण कक्ष में पहुंचते है। सुबह के सात बज रहे है।

इसी बीच जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार नियंत्रण कक्ष में पहुंचते हैं। उनकी मौजूदगी में हीं किसी पीसीसीपी दंडाधिकारी द्वारा यह सूचना दी जाती है कि अमूक मतदान केंद्र पर वीवीपैट की बैटरी काम नहीं कर रही है। तुरंत डीएम डेल के अभियंता एवं मास्टर ट्रेनरों को जिलाधिकारी निर्देश देते है कि यथाशीघ्र बैटरी बदलने की व्यवस्था की जाए। नियंत्रण कक्ष में मौजुद अभियंता संबंधित सेक्टर के पदाधिकारी से संपर्क स्थापित कर बैटरी बदलवाने के बाद जिलाधिकारी को सूचना देते है कि सर वीवीपैट का बैट्री बदल दिया गया। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी लगातार 10 बजे तक नियंत्रण कक्ष में बैठकर स्थिति का जायजा लेते रहते है। और उसके बाद वे क्षेत्र भ्रमण करने के लिए निकल जाते है। नियंत्रण कक्ष में मौजूद कर्मी शिकायत प्राप्त होने से अधिक पोल पर्सेंटेज लेने में हीं जुटे रहे।

