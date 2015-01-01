पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौकसी:शांतिपूर्ण माहाैल के लिए परिणाम के बाद भी चौकसी

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
जिले के कुल 9 विधानसभा का चुनाव परिणाम आने के साथ पुलिस शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का चौकसी रखेगी। ताकि अलग-अलग प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक आपस में वाद-विवाद कर माहौल को खराब नहीं कर सके। इसके लिए बेतिया एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ शर्मा ने जिले के सभी थानाध्यक्षों को अलर्ट कर दिया है। अगर कोई भी समाज में आपसी वैमनस्य फैलाने का प्रयास करते हैं तो पुलिस उन पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करेगी। एसपी ने कहा कि सभी थानाध्यक्षों को इसको लेकर निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। इधर, सदर एसडीपीओ मुकुल परिमल पांडेय भी इसको लेकर थानाध्यक्षों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया है।

