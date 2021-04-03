पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर के वार्ड- 7 का हाल:शिवगंज दलित बस्ती में पीसीसी सड़क पर जमा नाले का पानी, मोहल्लेवासियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

बेतिया41 मिनट पहले
  • ठंड में भी गंदे पानी से हाेकर आने-जाने के लिए मजबूर हैं लोग

शहर के वार्ड नंबर- 7 में पीसीसी सड़क पर लगभग 1 फीट नाला का पानी लगने से मोहल्लेवासियों की परेशानी काफी बढ़ गई है। जल जमाव होने से मोहल्लेवासी को अब महामारी की आशंका फैलने का डर भी सताने लगा है। जल निकासी की व्यवस्था करने में नगर परिषद प्रशासन पूरी तरह से फेल साबित हो रहा है। जिससे नाराज शिवगंज वार्ड नंबर 7 के मोहल्लेवासियों ने नगर परिषद के खिलाफ आक्रोश पूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन किया है। वकील मियां, निरंजन पासवान, मुन्ना पासवान, संतोष राम, राजा राम, संगीता देवी, हारून देवान, शकील आलम, राम रतन राम, सुनील कुमार तिवारी, साहेब राम आदि लोगों का कहना था कि वे लोग लगभग डेढ़ साल से अपने मोहल्ले में जलजमाव की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं लेकिन नगर परिषद प्रशासन द्वारा किसी प्रकार की जल निकासी की व्यवस्था स्थाई तौर पर नहीं किया जा रहा है।

जल निकासी की व्यवस्था करने को लेकर उन्होंने नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों को कई बार आवेदन दिया। बावजूद इसके जल निकासी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। पीसीसी सड़क पर लगभग 1 फीट पानी जमा है। इस समय जलजमाव होने से मोहल्लेवासियों को अब घरों में भी रहना मुश्किल हो गया है। इस ठंड के मौसम में मोहल्लेवासी पानी पारकर घर से निकलते हैं। उन्होंने नप से मांग की है कि शीघ्र ही जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था कराई जाए। अन्यथा नप के खिलाफ आक्रोशपूर्ण आंदोलन भी करेंगे।

जलजमाव से दुर्गंध आने पर घरों में रहना हुआ मुश्किल
शिवगंज वार्ड नंबर- 7 के दलित बस्ती में काफी दिनों से पीसीसी सड़क पर लगभग एक से डेढ़ फीट पानी लगा हुआ है। जल जमाव हुए पानी से दुर्गंध उठना शुरू हो गया है। मोहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि अब उन्हें डर है कि कहीं महामारी की समस्या भी उन्हें झेलना पड़े। मोहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि उनके मोहल्ले में जलजमाव की व्यवस्था नहीं कराई जा रही है, और ना ही कीटनाशक दवाओं का छिड़काव होता है। ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का भी छिड़काव नहीं किया जाता है। जिससे और बीमारी फैलने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। पीसीसी सड़क पर पानी लगने से बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को घरों से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। जिस पीसीसी पर पानी लगा हुआ है। वहां तीन चापाकल है। उसी चापाकल के सहारे पानी में मोहल्लेवासी काम करने को विवश है लेकिन नगर परिषद प्रशासन द्वारा किसी प्रकार की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिसे सभी लोग त्रस्त हैं।

शिवगंज के दलित बस्ती का जल निकासी व्यवस्था के लिए तत्काल पंपसेट लगाया गया है। स्थाई व्यवस्था के लिए कार्य निविदा प्रक्रिया में है। निविदा पूरा होते ही नाला व सड़क निर्माण कराई जाएगी।
राधेश्याम तिवारी, सभापति, नगर परिषद नरकटियागंज।

