600 मीटर लंबी है पाइपलाइन:5 मिनट में ट्रेन की 26 बोगियों में कर दी जाएगी वाटर सप्लाई

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • रेलवे के प्रधान मुख्य यांत्रिक इंजीनियर ने नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन का किया निरीक्षण

पूर्व मध्य रेल हाजीपुर के प्रधान मुख्य यांत्रिक इंजीनियर ने शुक्रवार को नरकटियागंज रेलवे जंक्शन का निरीक्षण किया। वहीं नरकटियागंज जंक्शन पर कोच में वाटर सप्लाई के लिए क्विक वाटरिंग सिस्टम प्लांट का उद्घाटन भी किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान यांत्रिक इंजीनियर ने जंक्शन के संयुक्त क्रू लॉबी नियंत्रक कार्यालय एवं ट्रेन पासिंग कार्यालय का गहन जांच किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान प्रधान मुख्य यांत्रिक इंजीनियर अशोक कुमार मिश्र ने सबसे पहले जंक्शन के विधि व्यवस्था के बारे में स्टेशन अधीक्षक से जानकारी प्राप्त किया।

इसके बाद उन्होंने क्विक वाटरिंग सिस्टम प्लांट का उद्घाटन किया। यांत्रिक इंजीनियर की निगरानी में सी एंड डब्ल्यू महादेव सिंह ने फीता काटकर प्लांट का उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन के बाद पीसीएमई ने कोई क्विक वाटरिंग सिस्टम प्लांट में लगे सभी आधुनिक मशीनों के बारे में विधिवत रूप से जानकारी लिया तथा कंप्यूटराइज मशीन को संचालित कर जांच पड़ताल भी करवाया। संचालित करने के बाद उन्होंने सभी मशीन को ठीक पाया।

वही जंक्शन स्थित ट्रेन पासिंग कैरेज एंड वैगन कार्यालय में लगभग आधा घंटा तक ट्रेन परिचालन के दौरान उत्पन्न तकनीकी खराबी को दुरुस्त करने के बारे में संबंधित अधिकारियों से पूछताछ किया तथा संयुक्त क्रू लॉबी नियंत्रक कार्यालय में भी उपस्थित लोको पायलटों से ट्रेन परिचालन के बारे में विधिवत जानकारी प्राप्त किया तथा उपस्थित लोको पायलट को निर्देश दिया कि ट्रेन का परिचालन से पूर्व सभी आवश्यक जानकारी लेने के बाद ही परिचालन करें। निरीक्षण के दौरान नरकटियागंज स्टेशन अधीक्षक लालबाबू राउत, मुख्य क्रू लाॅबी नियंत्रक उमेश कुमार, सीएचआई अशोक कुमार, सीडब्ल्यू एस महादेव सिंह, एसएसई प्रशांत मिश्रा, रेल यातायात निरीक्षक मोहम्मद कलीम समेत रोशन कुमार राव, रमण प्रसाद वर्मा, राजेंद्र प्रसाद कुशवाहा आदि उपस्थित थे।

प्लेटफाॅर्म पर पीने के पानी के लिए अलग से आपूर्ति हो रही है
स्टेशन अधीक्षक लालबाबू राउत ने बताया कि जंक्शन पर बिछाए गए पाइपलाइन की लंबाई लगभग 600 मीटर है। सिर्फ प्लेटफार्म नंबर एक पर खड़ी ट्रेनों में वाटर सप्लाई के लिए एक साथ 26 कोच को लगभग 5 मिनट में पानी को लोड कर दिया जाएगा। जबकि इस काम को करने के लिए पहले काफी समय लगता था और ट्रेन को भी काफी देर तक रोकना पड़ता था। उन्होंने बताया कि प्लेटफार्म नंबर 1,2 3 एवं 4 से गुजरने वाली सभी ट्रेनों में अब नए पाइपलाइन के माध्यम से पानी की आपूर्ति सुगम तरीके से मुहैया हो जाएगी।

वहीं नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर सिर्फ ट्रेनों में वाटर सप्लाई के लिए नए पंप घर में आधुनिक मोटर लगाया गया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए सीडब्ल्यूआई महादेव सिंह ने बताया कि नए पंप घर में 40 एचपी का 3 नए मोटर स्थापित किया गया है। इसी पंप घर के माध्यम से जंक्शन के तीनों लाइन में बिछाए गए नए पाइप लाइनों में पानी की आपूर्ति करते हुए गाड़ियों में पानी लोड किया जाएगा।उन्होंने बताया कि जंक्शन पर यह सुविधा बहाल होने पर ट्रेनों में पानी की किल्लत नरकटियागंज में नहीं होगी। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि यात्रियों को प्लेटफाॅर्म पर पीने के पानी के लिए अलग से आपूर्ति हो रही है।

