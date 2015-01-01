पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान कर्मी:लोकसभा चुनाव में सफेद पर्ची व विधानसभा के लिए गुलाबी पर्ची का मतदान के समय प्रयोग करेंगे वाेटर

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • 484 क्यूआरटी की तैनाती : एमजेके कॉलेज से ईवीएम और वीवीपैट लेकर रवाना हुए मतदान कर्मी

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार व पुलिस अधीक्षक बेतिया उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा ने शहर के एमजेके कालेज में संयुक्त रूप से शनिवार को मतदान केन्द्रों की ओर रवानगी से पहले पीसीसीपी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित किया। संबोधन के क्रम में उन्होंने सभी से भयमुक्त माहौल में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने को कहा। उन्होंने सभी पीसीसीपी से मतदान के दौरान उनके लिए दी गई जिम्मेवारियों का बेहतर तरीके से निर्वहन करने का निर्देश दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि विधानसभा आम निर्वाचन एवं लोकसभा उप निर्वाचन चुनाव होने के कारण प्रत्येक मतदाता को लोकसभा के लिए सफेद पर्ची दी जायेगी। जिसके आधार पर मतदाता लोकसभा के लिए मतदान कर वापस आयेंगे तब उन्हें विधानसभा के लिए गुलाबी पर्ची दी जायेगी जिसके आधार पर वे विधानसभा के लिए मत डालेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान कराया जाएगा। इस दौरान शांति व्यवस्था में यदि कोई खलल डालने की कोशिश करता है, तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।

गंडक दियारा क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले मतदान केन्द्रों पर सीपीएमएफ के अलावा घुड़सवार पुलिस की तैनात करने की बात बताई। इसके अलावा इन जगहों पर नावों की उपलब्धता कराने के साथ-साथ एसडीआरएफ की टीम लगाया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि यहां एसडीआरएफ की टीम सुरक्षा के बिन्दुओं पर भी नजर रखेगी। 484 क्यूआरटीकी तैनाती की गई है।

