भास्कर अभियान:मास्क पहनकर और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करके ही खुद को कोरोना संक्रमण से रख सकते हैं सुरक्षित, बरतें सावधानी

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समाजसेवी व प्रबुद्धजनों ने अभियान की सराहना की, कहा- समाज में जागरुकता जरूरी है

जब तक कोरोनावायरस का वैक्सीन नहीं बन जाता है, तब तक सभी को सतर्क रहना बेहद जरूरी है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में कहीं सबकुछ बर्बाद न हो जाए। ये कहते हुए शहर के प्रबुद्धजन व समाजसेवियों ने दैनिक भास्कर के मास्क ही वैक्सीन है अभियान की तारीफ की है। उन्होंने अपनी अपनी राय देते हुए कहा कि दैनिक भास्कर अभियान चलाकर समाज में अलख जगाने का काम कर रहा है। जब लोग खुद जागरूक होंगे, तभी इससे बचेंगे। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही खुद को परिवार व समाज को खतरे में डाल सकता है। इसलिए व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर लोगों को खुद सतर्क रहने व मास्क पहनने की जरूरत है।
प्रदीप कुमार श्रीवास्तव पुरानी बाजार वार्ड 9

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण कब होगा, पता नहीं चलेगा। थोड़ी लापरवाही से मैं खुद संक्रमित हो गया था। मगर खुद पर संयम रखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी निर्देशों का अक्षरशः पालन किया। मास्क पहनना, नियमित तौर पर हाथ धोना व सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना मेरे लिए वरदान बना है।

मुन्ना प्रसाद समाजसेवी वार्ड संख्या 20

कोरोनाकाल में पहले व अब भी बेवजह घर से नहीं निकला। अधिक आवश्यकता हुई तो मास्क पहनकर व सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए ही घर से निकला। ये तय है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं तब तक सही मायने में मास्क ही कोरोना का वैक्सीन है। लोगों को मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता समझनी चाहिए।

कामेश प्रसाद वार्ड संख्या 21

दैनिक भास्कर की इस मुहिम से काफी लोग प्रेरित हुए हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र उपाय मास्क पहनना व एक दूसरे से सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना है। जब तक देश में वैक्सीन नहीं है तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, ये सभी को समझना बेहद जरूरी है। तभी इससे बचा जा सकता है। इसलिए सावधानी बरतें।

हिमांशु शेखर युवा समाजसेवी

हर युवा देश का भविष्य तैयार करने में मददगार होता है। युवा अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझे तो एक बेहतर समाज स्थापित हो सकता है। कोरोनाकाल में संक्रमण से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय मास्क ही है। हर युवा को चाहिए कि मास्क पहने व समाज को सुरक्षित रहने का संदेश दें। तभी संक्रमण को रोका जा सकता है।

