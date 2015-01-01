पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बाइक की ठोकर से बच्ची की हुई मौत, पसरा मातम

बिस्फी2 घंटे पहले
औसी ओपी क्षेत्र में निजाम चौक से पूर्व मोटरसाइकिल की ठोकर से 15 वर्षीय एक लड़की की मौत बुधवार को घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार औसी बिचला टोला निवासी जैनव परवीन अपने भाई के साथ चौक पर खड़ी थी।

इसी दौरान औसी कीे तरफ से तेज गति से एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार ने उसे ठोकर मार दी जिससे उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही औसी थाना अध्यक्ष कुणाल कुमार दल-बल के साथ पहुंचे और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया व पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मधुबनी भेज दिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि मोटरसाइकिल जब्त कर ली गई है। जबकि मोटरसाइकिल सवार भागने में सफल रहा। मोटरसाइकिल सवार मढिया गांव का बताया जा रहा है। लोगों का कहना है की एक ट्रैक्टर को साइड देने के क्रम में यह घटना घटी। मृतक दसवीं कक्षा की छात्रा बताई जा रही है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पूरे गांव में कोहराम मच गया।

