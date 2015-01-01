पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पर्यटन मंत्री को ज्ञापन देकर मांग को बताया

बिस्फी3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सिंगिया स्थित शृंगी मुनि आश्रम को पर्यटन स्थल का दर्जा दिए जाने को लेकर ऋषि शृंगी सेवा समिति के द्वारा एक ज्ञापन पर्यटन मंत्री को दिया गया। जाले के विधायक सह बिहार सरकार के नव निर्वाचित पर्यटन मंत्री जीवेश मिश्रा को दिए गए ज्ञापन में ऋषि शृंगी मुनि आश्रम को रामायण सर्किट में जोड़कर इस स्थान का जीर्णोद्धार व इसे पर्यटन स्थल का दर्जा दिए जाने की बातों का उल्लेख किया गया है। समिति के सदस्य मदन झा, मनीष झा, नीरज कुमार मिश्र, भगवाधारी विकास झा, शंकर कुमार मिश्रा आदि पर्यटन मंत्री से मिले और मांगों से अवगत कराया। वहीं, मंत्री ने बताया गया कि पहली कैबिनेट मीटिंग में इस विषय पर समीक्षा कर तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया जएगा।

