विस चुनाव:राेजगार देने के नाम पर नीतीश ने लाेगाें काे ठगने का काम किया है : तेजस्वी

बिस्फी4 घंटे पहले
चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते तेजस्वी यादव।
  • संबोधन के दौरान लोगों से की अपील- एक बार मुझे भी सेवा का माैका दीजिए

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रखंड के खंगरैठा उच्च विद्यायल के मैदान में महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार डाॅ. फैयाज अहमद के पक्ष में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा की लोगों में नीतीश कुमार के प्रति काफी आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा की नीतीश बाबू अब थक चुके हैं अाैर उन्हें आराम की जरूरत है। प्रदेश में पढ़ाई, कमाई, दवाई व सिंचाई पूरी तरह से चौपट है। रोजगार देने के नाम पर नीतीश कुमार ने लोगों को ठगने का काम किया है। ककानून व्यवस्था चौपट हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार के 15 वर्षों के शासनकाल में खुलेआम भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा है। किसी भी दफ्तर में जाओ बिना नजराना दिए कोई काम नहीं होता। उन्होंने लाेगाें से अपील करते हुए कहा कि मुझे एक बार मौका दें। बिहार में महागठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो सबसे पहले दस लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देकर बेरोजगारी दूर करने का काम करूंगा। शिक्षा के स्तर में सुधार लाऊंगा। सभा को प्रत्याशी डाॅ. फैयाज अहमद, विष्णुदेव यादव, अब्दुल हई, रुदल यादव, अजीतनाथ यादव सहित कई लोगों ने संबोधित किया।

