ओपी का निरीक्षण:शराब तस्करों और अपराधियाें पर जल्द नकेल कसें पुलिस अधिकारी : डीएसपी

बिस्फी2 घंटे पहले
  • निरीक्षण के क्रम में पंजी अद्यतन नहीं पाए जाने पर जताई नाराजगी

बेनीपट्टी डीएसपी अरुण कुमार सिंह ने रविवार को पतौना ओपी का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने पुलिस पदाधिकारी को कई तरह के निर्देश भी दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने लंबित कांड, अभिलेख पंजियों, गुंडा पंजी, फरार वारंटी, माल खाना पंजी सहित कई तरह के अन्य पंजियों की जांच की। जांच के क्रम पंजी अद्यतन नहीं पाए जाने पर रोष प्रकट किया।

उन्होंने त्रुटिपूर्ण पंजियों को जल्द से जल्द अपडेट करने का निर्देश एसएचओ को दिया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने ठंड में चोरी की घटनाएं में होने वाली वृद्धि को लेकर ओपी क्षेत्र में नियमित रूप से सघन गश्ती करने का निर्देश पुलिस पदाधिकारी को दी।

डीएसपी ने शराब माफियों और अपराधियों पर नकेल कसने को कहा। डीएसपी सिंह ने ओपी अध्यक्ष समेत अन्य पुलिसकर्मी को अपने कार्य के प्रति सजग रहने का निर्देश दिया। मौके पर पतौना ओपी अध्यक्ष विजय पासवान, एसआई नौशाद सिद्दीकी, एएसआई रामाशंकर उपाध्याय सहित अन्य पुलिस कर्मी मौजूद थे।

