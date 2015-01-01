पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:आईसीडीएस की लापरवाही से तीन साल से नहीं मिल रहा है ओआरएस

बोखड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • 2017 से 2020 तक एक बार भी ओआरएस वितरण नहीं किया

स्वास्थ विभाग के महत्वाकांक्षी योजना के तहत प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को वितरण करने के लिए सीएचसी बोखड़ा के द्वारा बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय में ओआरएस का पैकेट कई बार उपलब्ध कराया गया है। जबकि बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय के लापरवाही के कारण आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को 2017 से 2020 तक एक बार भी ओआरएस वितरण नहीं किया गया। बुधवार को जब भास्कर टीम बाल विकास कार्यालय पहुंची, तो कार्यालय परिसर में भारी मात्रा में एक्सपायर ओआरएस पड़ा हुआ पाया गया।

इस संबंध में बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी मंजू कुमारी से पूछे जाने पर पहले तो उन्होंने अनभिज्ञता जाहिर की। फिर कर्मचारियों से जानकारी ली। जांच करने पर उन्हें बड़ी मात्रा में ओआरएस मिला। इस दौरान उन्होंने कर्मियों को डांट लगाते हुए इसका वितरण सुनिश्चित कराने को कहा। वहीं, इस संबंध में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. एज़ाज़ अहमद ने बताया कि समय-सयम पर ओआरएस बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय में उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वितरण करवाने की जिम्मेवारी बाल विकास परियोजना की है। वरीय अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा जायेगा।

