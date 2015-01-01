पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:चकिया रेलवे क्राॅसिंग पर हर दिन लगता है जाम, ओवरब्रिज की मांग

चकिया8 घंटे पहले
  • एक ट्रेन के आने-जाने में लग जाता है आधा घंटा से अधिक का समय

छठ की समाप्ति के बाद हीं चकिया शहर में स्थित समपार संख्या 137 ए पर भीषण जाम लग गया। लोग घंटों जाम से निकलने की जद्दोजहद में में फंसे रहे। गुमटी को पार करने में दोनों तरफ के लोगों को दो से तीन घंटे तक इंतजार करना पड़ा। छठ के परना के दिन अनबूझ शुभ मुहूर्त होने तथा छठ पर्व कर वापस जाने वालों के कारण लोग घर से निकलने लगे। जिसके कारण जाम लगा। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद जाम समाप्त कराने में कामयाब हुई।
गुमटी के दोनों तरफ पांच सड़कों के मिलने से होता है जाम | शहर के बीच में स्थित यहां एक मात्र गुमटी है। जिसके दोनों तरफ बाजार है। एक तरफ साहेबगंज रोड़ व केसरिया रोड़ गुमटी के तुरंत पहले आकर मिलती है। जबकि दूसरी तरफ ब्लाक रोड, एनएच लिंक पथ तथा मोतिहारी रोड़ भी गुमटी के पहले मिलती है। जिसके कारण इस गुमटी पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव बराबर बना रहता है।
मुजफ्फरपुर और मोतिहारी जाने का एक मात्र रास्ता
जिन लोगों को मुजफ्फरपुर या मोतिहारी की तरफ से आकर केसरिया या साहेबगंज जाना होता है या साहेबगंज व केसरिया सोड से होकर मोतिहारी या मुजफ्फरपुर जाना होता है। उसके लिए यही एक मात्र गुमटी है। जिसकी वजह से इस गुमटी पर भारी ट्रैफिक का दबाव है। इसी की वजह से जाम लगता है। जाम में फंसे वाहन चालक संजीव कुमार, मनोज कुमार, प्रमोद गुप्ता, अशोक कुमार, मो. अफजाल, मो. नसीम, सुरेंद्र कुमार, रमेश कुमार सहित अन्य का कहना था कि इस रेलवे क्रॉसिंग ढाला पर जाम लगता है। जाम में फंसने से गाड़ियों के इंधन साथ-साथ समय की बर्बादी होती है। वहीं ढाला के समीप स्थित आबाद दुकानदारों का कहना था कि जाम से व्यवसाय पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ता है। इस रेल मार्ग पर माल वाहक ट्रेन छोड़ करीब डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक मेल एक्सप्रेस तथा सवारी ट्रेने गुजराती थी। लोगों ने ओवरब्रिज की मांग की है।

45 मिनट तक बंद थी गुमटी
जिस कारण हर आधा से पौन घंटा पर गुमटी का गेट बंद होता था। अभी कोरोना महामारी के कारण चुनिंदा ट्रेन ही चल रही है। दो पहर में एक ट्रेन गुजरने को लेकर ढाला बंद हुआ है, परन्तु आज मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होने से वाहनों के आवाजाही से जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है। जाम की समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए दुकानदार सहित समाजसेवी मोहन प्रसाद, रामबाबू प्रसाद गुप्ता, कुणाल गुप्ता, धीरज कुमार, कौशर आलम, अमित कुमार, विकास कुमार, नरेश कुमार, पप्पू सिंह सहित अन्य ने अविलंब संबंधित प्रशासन से रेलवे क्रासिंग पर ओवर ब्रिज बनाने की मांग की।

