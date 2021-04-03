पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:स्क्रूटनी में चिंतामणपुर पैक्स का नामांकन वैध

चकिया41 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत चिंतामणपुर पंचयात पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चार तथा सभी कोटि के सदस्य पद के लिए सोलह अभ्यर्थियों ने अपना-अपना नामांकन आरओ के समक्ष दाखिल किया था। जो स्क्रूटनी में सभी सही पाया गया।इस बाबत बीडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी अब्दुल क्यूम ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद के लिए बसंत कुमार सिंह ,नरेश कुमार सिंह, देवप्रकाश सिंह तथा जयप्रकाश सिंह ने जबकि सभी कोटि के सदस्य पद के लिए राजेंद्र राउत,शत्रुधन राउत, माधुरी देवी, सुकदेव साह, रूबी देवी, रीना देवी, माया देवी, जितेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, दिनेश कुमार सिंह, मन्नू सिंह व जयप्रकाश सिंह तथा संजय कुमार सिंह व जयप्रकाश सिंह व मंदाकिनी देवी ने पर्चा दाखिल किया। स्क्रूटनी कार्य में सभी पर्चा सत्य पाया गया। 6 फरवरी को नाम वापसी ली जाएगी।

