दुर्घटना:टायर फटने से गड्ढे में जा गिरी बस, सभी यात्री सेफ

चनपटिया2 दिन पहले
  • चनपटिया-बेतिया मुख्य मार्ग पर हुई घटना

चनपटिया-बेतिया मुख्यमार्ग पर चनपटिया थाना के समीप तेज गति से आ रही जय मां काली ट्रैवल्स का टायर फटने से अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में जा गिरी। बस में सवार सभी यात्री बाल-बाल बच गए। वहीं सामने से आ रहे एक बाइक पर सवार दो लोग बस से टकराकर घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने बस से यात्रियों को सुरक्षित उतारा और घायलों को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर विवेक कुमार ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घायलों को बेतिया रेफर कर दिया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि सवारियों से भरी बस नरकटियागंज से बेतिया की ओर जा रही थी, तभी चनपटिया थाना के पास चालक के साइड का टायर जोरदार आवाज के साथ ब्लास्ट कर गया। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस जय मां काली ट्रैवल्स है। थानाध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि बस का टायर फटने से बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ है। चालक व खलासी दुर्घटना के बाद बस छोड़कर फरार हो गए हैं।

