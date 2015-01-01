पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जनता दरबार में भूमि विवादों का निबटारा

चनपटिया34 मिनट पहले
चनपटिया थाना परिसर में शनिवार को आम जनता की भूमि से संबंधित समस्याओं के निदान के लिए सीओ राकेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में जनता दरबार लगाया गया। इस दौरान कई लोगों की समस्याएं सुनीं गईं और उसका निराकरण किया गया। जनता दरबार में सावित्री देवी, अजय कुमार, रामस्वरूप राम, राजकुमारी देवी, योगेन्द्र राम, राकेश कुमार पाण्डेय आदि कई लोग पहुंचे। जनता दरबार में ज्यादातर मामले जमीन से संबंधित पहुंची। कोई बोले मेरे जमीन में मकान का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

तो किसी ने जमीन कब्जा करने की शिकायत की तो किसी ने रास्ता को लेकर विवाद की बात कही।अंचलाधिकारी ने सभी लोगों से बारी-बारी उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं एवं यथासंभव निदान और निष्पादन का सकारात्मक भरोसा दिलाया। सीओ राकेश कुमार कुछ समस्याओं को सुनकर बोले कि द्वितीय पक्ष को नोटिस भेजकर बुलाया जाएगा। तत्पश्चात समस्याओं को सुन समझकर उचित फैसला दिया जाएगा।

यहां बता दें कि सरकार के आदेशानुसार प्रत्येक शनिवार को थाना परिसर में सीओ एवं थानाध्यक्ष की मौजूदगी में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया जाना है। जिसमें जनता की समस्याओं को सुनकर सीओ एवं थानाध्यक्ष के द्वारा मामले का निष्पादन किया जाना है।

दरअसल आजकल जमीन विवाद को लेकर ही ज्यादातर मारपीट की घटनाएं घट रही है। इन्हीं सब घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए सरकार ने ये फैसला किया है। इन विवादों के निपटारा के लिए जिले के प्रत्येक थाना में जनता दरबार लगाकर मामले का शीघ्र निष्पादन करने का बीड़ा उठाया गया है। इस मौके पर सीओ राकेश कुमार सहित थानाध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार, एएसआई महेश गोंड़, मुन्ना कुमार सिंह, दीपनारायण प्रसाद आदि उपस्थित रहे।

