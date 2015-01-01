पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:चोरौत-पुपरी सड़क का निर्माण इसी वर्ष पूरा होगा : दिलीप राय

चोरौत3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित स्थानीय निमबारी बाजार में जदयू प्रखंड कार्यालय में सुरसंड विधानसभा के नव निर्वाचित विधायक दिलीप राय का स्वागत किया गया। प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंचते ही एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं ने गर्म जोशी के साथ फूल माला व शॉल ओढ़ा कर उनका स्वागत किया। वहीं जदयू पार्टी कार्यालय से निकलकर वे अम्बेडकर चौक, दुर्गा चौक सहित कई जगह पहुंचकर आम जनता से रूबरू हुए। इस दौरान विधायक ने कहा कि जनता ने मुझ पर जो विश्वास जताया है, मैं उसपर पूर्णरूपेण खड़ा उतरने का प्रयास करूंगा। एक सवाल का जवाब देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि चोरौत-पुपरी सड़क का निर्माण कराना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है। इस कार्य को इस वित्तीय वर्ष में पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। विश्वनाथ मिश्र, ओमप्रकाश राय, विपिन चौधरी, अशोक चौधरी, अमर चौधरी, हरेंद्र राय, चंद्रशेखर पाठक, प्रो. विनय शंकर आदि मौजूद थे।

