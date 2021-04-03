पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:चोरौत में पानी टंकी वर्षों से बंद रहने को लेकर लोगों में आक्रोश

चोरौतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस मुद्दा को जिला परिषद की सामान्य बैठक में उठाया जाएगा

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित स्थानीय रामबाग परिसर में 10 वर्षों से पानी टंकी बंद पड़ा हुआ है। इस कारण ग्रामीणों में सरकार के खिलाफ काफी आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। ज्ञात हो कि उक्त पानी टंकी का निर्माण कार्य वर्ष 1982 में शुरु हुआ था। लेकिन, 8 वर्षों के बाद पानी टंकी का निर्माण पूरा हुआ। जबकि गुणवत्तापूर्ण पानी टंकी के निर्माण कार्य नहीं होने के कारण चंद दिनों तक ही लोगों को पानी मिल सका। जिससे स्थानीय लोगों में चंद दिनों की खुशी निराशा में बदल गई। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार पानी टंकी में आई खराबी को दूर करने को लेकर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों के पास गुहार लगाते रहे हैं। लेकिन, जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा इस दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं की गई। इसके बाद सचिव ने 2010 में तत्कालीन विधान पार्षद प्रो. असलम आजाद से मिलकर पानी टंकी की समस्या रखी।

इस दौरान विधान पार्षद प्रो. आजाद ने चोरौत पानी टंकी में पानी सप्लाई को लेकर लगे पाइप में जगह-जगह लीकेज होने एवं गांव का ट्रांसफॉर्मर जले रहने के कारण पानी की सप्लाई बंद रहने पर तत्कालीन लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण मंत्री चन्द्रमोहन राय से पानी टंकी का जीर्णोद्धार करवाने को लेकर आग्रह किया। इसके बाद विभाग द्वारा पानी टंकी के जीर्णोद्धार करने एवं सौर ऊर्जा से संचालित करने को लेकर 80 लाख का आवंटन दिया गया। विभाग से मिले आवंटन के बाद ठेकेदार द्वारा अप्रैल 2011 में कार्य प्रारंभ किया। लेकिन, कार्य की धीमी गति के कारण मई 2016 में भी कुछ जगहों पर दो चार दिन ही लोगों को पानी नसीब हुआ।
7 निश्चय योजना के तहत भी लोगों को नहीं मिला पानी
जबकि मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत प्रत्येक वार्ड में नलजल योजना के तहत घर-घर पानी पहुंचाना था। लेकिन, इस पानी टंकी के कारण चोरौत पश्चिमी पंचायत के मुख्यालय स्थित वार्ड पांच को नलजल योजना से वंचित रखा गया। विगत वर्ष विभाग द्वारा अभिकर्ता नियुक्त कर इस जलमीनार से वंचित किये गए वार्डों में घर-घर जल पहुंचाने का निर्देश दिया गया। लेकिन, अबतक जल मुहैया नहीं हो सका है। स्थानीय जिला पार्षद विश्वनाथ मिश्र ने बताया कि इस मुद्दा जिला परिषद की सामान्य बैठक में उठाया जाएगा।

साथ ही लोक स्वास्थ्य अभियंत्रण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता से मिलकर कई बार पानी टंकी से जलापूर्ति सुनिश्चित कराने को लेकर कहा है। लेकिन, अबतक विभाग द्वारा इस दिशा में कोई पहल नहीं की गई है। कहा कि यदि इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया और लोगों को शुद्ध पानी उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया तो ग्रामीणों के साथ बैठक कर आंदोलन शुरु किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें