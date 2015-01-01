पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:चाेरौत में बेकाबू ट्रक ने दो किशोरों को कुचला, मौके पर हो गई मौत

चोरौत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रक चालक व खलासी ट्रक छोड़कर हुआ फरार, तीन घंटे तक जाम

थाना क्षेत्र के चोरौत-साहरघाट सड़क के इंडियन गैस गोदाम के समीप मंगलवार की दोपहर गिट्टी लदे अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने दो किशोर को कुचल दिया। इस कारण दोनों किशोरों की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। दोनों किशोर की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के चोरौत उत्तरी पंचायत के मोसिढ़ा गांव के वार्ड 13 निवासी मो. कैस के 14 वर्षीय पुत्र मो. मोज्जीम एवं मो. उमर साह के 11 वर्षीय पुत्र मो. अहमद साह के रूप में की गई है।

घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्रक चालक व खलासी गाड़ी छोड़कर भाग निकला। घटना को लेकर आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने चोरौत-साहरघाट सड़क को बांस-बल्ले के सहारे जाम कर दिया। वहीं मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने लगा। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों का कतार लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थानाध्यक्ष रामविनय पासवान, एएसआई अजीत कुमार, रविन्द्र यादव एवं स्थानीय मुखिया प्रतिनिधि राजू पाठक दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। वहीं मामले की छानबीन कर ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया।

वहीं आक्रोशित लोगों को सरकारी मुआवजे दिलाने के आश्वासन मिलने के बाद लोग शांत हुए। इस दौरान करीब तीन घंटा तक राहगीरों को आवागमन करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भेज दिया। यहां पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

चोरौत जा रहे थे दोनों किशोर
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि दोनों किशोर किसी कार्य को लेकर पैदल चोरौत की ओर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान साहरघाट की ओर से आ रही गिट्टी लदे अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने सड़क किनारे चल रहे दोनों किशोर को कुचल दिया। इस कारण दोनों की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। वहीं घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्रक चालक व खलासी ट्रक छोड़कर भाग निकला।

ट्रक को जब्त कर थाना लाया जा रहा है। पुलिस ट्रक चालक की पहचान व गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।
रामविनय पासवान, थानाध्यक्ष, चोरौत

33 हजार वोल्ट तार की चपेट में आई महिला, मौत
थाना क्षेत्र के हरारी दुलारपुर गांव में मंगलवार की शाम 33 हजार वोल्ट के विधूत प्रवाहित तार के चपेट में आने से एक महिला की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। उसकी पहचान सीतामढ़ी निवासी 26 वर्षीय सरिता देवी के रूप में की गई है। महिला शादी समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए अपने फूफा मिश्रीलाल मंडल के घर मे आयी थी। इसी बीच मंगलवार की शाम कपड़ा साफकर घर के छत पर सूखाने के लिए गई थी। जबकि उसके फूफा के घर से ऊपर से 33 हजार वोल्ट के तार गया था। कपड़ा सुखाने के दौरान बिजली के तार से उसे खिंच लिया। इस कारण महिला धु-धुकर के जलने लगी। इस दौरान जब तक सरिता का मौत नहीं हुआ तब तक तार अपने आगोश में उसके शरीर को रखा। महिला की मौत होते ही शव नीचे गिर पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें