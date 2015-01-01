पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 करोड़ का सोना लूट कांड:10 लोगों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया एएसपी का दावा- जल्द होगा खुलासा

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
सोना लूट मामले में जांच करने को लेकर पहुंची एसटीएफ टीम जानकारी जुटाती हुई।
  • समस्तीपुर के विकास झा पर भी पुलिस की नजर, मुजफ्फरपुर और हाजीपुर गैंग के सदस्य पर भी पुलिस की कार्रवाई शुरू

बड़ा बाजार के मेसर्स अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के डकैती कांड में पुलिस ने पुलिस ने अब तक 10 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस को अहम सुराग मिले हैं। एसएसपी बाबू राम की मानें तो इस मामले में पुलिस जल्द ही खुलासा करनेवाली है। दो ऐसे अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जो प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से अलंकार ज्वेलर्स लूटकांड में जुडे हुए हैं। इसकी के आधार पर पुलिस ज्वेलरी को बरामद करने और अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने में लगी है।

इधर, पुलिस टीम उस दुकान का सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच कर वैसे संदिग्ध की तलाश कर रही है, जो घटना के 15-20 दिनों पूर्व बिना खरीददारी के लिए दुकान में आया और बिना कुछ खरीदे वापस हो गया था। वहीं, मुजफ्फरपुर रोड में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला गया है। अपराधियों ने गांधी चौक से अलीनगर मोहल्ला के रास्ते एनएच 57 पर पहुंचा था और वहां से वह कमतौल के रास्ते निकलने की जांच पुलिस टीम कर रही है।

वहीं, पुलिस टीम दरभंगा के लाइनर के साथ ही मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर और समस्तीपुर के जिलों के अपराधियों पर पुलिस की नजर है। मुजफ्फरपुर और हाजीपुर के गैंग के साथ मिलकर समस्तीपुर के विकास झा की संलिप्तता से भी पुलिस इंकार नहीं कर रही है।

इस मामले में पुलिस की कई टीमें लगी हैं

आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार पुलिस ने दो अपराधियों को भी पकड़ लिया है। उससे पुलिस को कई सुराग मिले हैं। हालांकि दरभंगा पुलिस अभी मुख्य अपराधी को पकड़ने एवं गहने बरामद करने की फिराक में भी एक टीम को लगाई है। पुलिस की कई टीमें लगी है। एसटीएफ की छह सदस्यीय टीम यहां विभिन्न जगहों पर अपने स्तर से भी कार्रवाई में लगी है।

दरभंगा के एक गिरोह पर भी लूट में शामिल होने का शक

पुलिस मुख्यालय एसएसपी बाबू राम से संपर्क बनाए हुए है। यहां के लोकल अपराधियों ने भी घटना की योजना को अंजाम देने के लिए लगा था। वहीं, इस घटना को करने के लिए 15 दिनों पहले रेकी की गई थी। दरभंगा पुलिस ने एक बाहर के एक अपराधी को भी पकड़ लगी है। वहीं, यहां के अपराधियों ने भी तीन साढ़े तीन माह से इस घटना की योजना बनाई थी। इधर पुलिस उन अपराधियों की तलाश में लगी है, जो यहां के अपराधियों के मेल से बहार के अपराधियों को बुलाकर अपराध करने के मामले में पुलिस कार्रवाई में लगी है।

पुलिस जल्द इस मामले में खुलासा करने वाली है। वहीं, पूछे जाने पर एसएसपी बाबू राम ने कहा कि कई सुराग पुलिस को मिले हैं। जल्द ही कार्रवाई पूरी कर खुलासा किया जाएगा। कई मामले को पुलिस जांच कर रही है। विभिन्न जांच एजेंसियां इस कांड के खुलासे में जुटी हुई है। सीआईडी के डीआईजी रत्नमणि संजीव, एसपी शैलेश कुमार सिन्हा देर रात यहां से रवाना हो गए। एसटीएफ के डीएसपी राजीव रंजन यहां कैम्प किए हुए हैं।

