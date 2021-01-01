पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:कुशेश्वरस्थान बाल विकास परियोजना में कागजों पर बंट गए 1400 क्विंटल दूध

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीडीपीओ का जवाब : बच्चों को दिया गया दूध
  • माताओं ने कहा : हमारे बच्चों को नहीं दिया गया दूध

बाल विकास परियोजना कुशेश्वरस्थान के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर बच्चों को सरकार द्वारा की जा रही दूध की आपूर्ति का हर महीने वारा-न्यारा किया जा रहा है। लेकिन इसकी खोज-खबर लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। इसका खुलासा सूचना के अधिकार के तहत पूछे गए सवाल के जवाब से हुआ है। इससे चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए हैं। बताया जाता है कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के बच्चों के लिए पोषाहार योजना के तहत अप्रैल से अक्टूबर 2020 के बीच टीएचआर एवं एचसीएम के तहत राशि मुहैया कराई गई एवं बच्चों को दूध दिया गया।

सूचनाधिकार के तहत पूछ जाने पर जो जवाब मिला, उसमें सच्चाई कम, कागजी खानापूरी अधिक सामने आई। मसानखोन पंचायत के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के बच्चों को मिले वाले दूध के संबंध में बच्चों की माताओं से जब पूछा गया, तो उन्होंने साफ शब्दो में कहा कि उनके बच्चों को दूध नहीं दिया गया है। बताया जाता है कि बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय से सूचना अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत बलहा निवासी राणा जवाहर सिंह ने सूचना मांगी कि मसानखोन पंचायत के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में अप्रैल से अक्टूबर 2020 तक पोषाहार के तहत बच्चों को क्या आवंटित किया गया।

प्रति केंद्र कितना दूध दिया गया। लेकिन जवाब मांगने वाले राणा जवाहर सिंह ने आरोप लगाया है कि पंचायत के किसी भी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर उक्त तीनों माह में बच्चों को पौष्टिक दूध नहीं दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसकी शिकायत विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों से की जाएगी। इस संबंध में कई सेविकाओं ने कुछ भी बताने से परहेज करते हुए चुप्पी साध ली। वहीं इस बाबत सीडीपीओ गीता देवी की माने तो यह मामला उनके कुशेश्वरस्थान में पद भार ग्रहण करने से पहले का है।

सीडीपीओ का जवाब : दूध व रुपए दिए गए
सीडीपीओ गीता देवी की ओर से दिए गए जवाब में कहा गया है कि उक्त अवधि में टीएचअर व एचसीएम के तहत राशि दी गई। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संख्या 123,124,125,126,128,129,130,131,145,158,159,160 एवं 161 को मई, जून एवं अगस्त 2020 में 40 - 40 पैकेट पौष्टिक दूध दिया गया। वहीं मिनी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में उक्त तीनों माह में 20 - 20 पैकेट दूध मिला।

दूध की आपूर्ति सीधे निदेशालय से होती है, जांच कर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी : टोनी कुमारी

बताया जाता है कि कुशेश्वरस्थान बाल विकास परियोजना में कुल आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 173 है। जबकि यहां मिनी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 10 है। इनमें आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर प्रतिकेंद्र 200 ग्राम के 40 पैकेट दूध और मिनी केंद्रों पर उतना के 20 पैकेट दूध दिए जाते हैं। दूध के इन पैकेट को गायब कर दिया जाता है। इस संबंध में केंद्रों के बच्चों के अभिभावकों से पूछा गया तो बताया कि अप्रैल माह से अब तक बच्चों को कभी दूध नहीं दिया गया है। बच्चों की माता मीना देवी, कविता देवी, मंजू देवी, लीला देवी, ज्योति देवी ने बताया कि बच्चों के पोषाहार की राशि भी खाता में नहीं आती है और बच्चों को पोषाहार भी नहीं मिलता है। इस बाबत पूछे जाने पर एडीएम सह प्रभारी डीपीओ टोनी कुमारी ने कहा कि दूध की आपूर्ति सीधे निदेशालय से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को होती है। अगर उनके पास शिकायत आएगी तो जांचोपरांत कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser