कार्यक्रम:धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए 167 पैक्स व 4 व्यापार मंडल का चयन

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम की अध्यक्षता में उनके कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर बैठक आयोजित

डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम की अध्यक्षता में उनके कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर बैठक की गई। जिसमें जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी मो. अमजद हयात बर्क ने बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए 167 पैक्स एवं चार व्यापार मंडल का चयन किया गया है। जिनके द्वारा धान अधिप्राप्ति की जाएगी। जिले में 4 सरकारी सीएमआर गोदाम है। जिसके लिए सहायक एजीएम की नियुक्ति मुख्यालय स्तर से की जा रही है। डीएम ने राइस मिलों का पंजीकरण 10 दिसंबर तक करवाने एवं संबंधित डीसीएलआर से उसका भौतिक सत्यापन कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि गुणवत्ता नियंत्रण जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी के स्तर से किया जाएगा। उन्होंने किसानों के पंजीकरण में तेजी लाने के लिए कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर की मदद लेने और अपने कार्यालय के ऑपरेटर को सक्रिय करने को कहा।
धान देने वाले किसानों को 48 घंटे में करें भुगतान | डीएम ने कहा कि धन प्रदान करनेवाले किसानों को राशि उपलब्ध होते ही 48 घंटों के अंदर भुगतान होना चाहिए। पैक्स को भुगतान ससमय हो यह जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी की जिम्मेवारी होगी। सामान्य धान की कीमत 1865 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल (17 प्रतिशत मॉयश्चर से कम रहने) पर की जाएगी। इसके लिए युद्धस्तर पर तैयारी की जा रही है। बैठक में डीडीसी तनय सुल्तानिया, उप निदेशक जनसंपर्क नागेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता, डीएओ राधा रमन आदि मौजूद थे।

पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल का भौतिक सत्यापन सीओ करेंगे
डीएम ने कहा कि धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए जिला स्तर पर नोडल पदाधिकारी अपर समाहर्ता रहेंगे तथा प्रत्येक प्रखंड के लिए प्रखंडों के वरीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी नोडल पदाधिकारी रहेंगे। पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल का भौतिक सत्यापन संबंधित सीओ द्वारा प्रत्येक सप्ताह में किया जाएगा। सीओ जांच प्रतिवेदन दो स्थानीय निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधि से प्रति हस्ताक्षर करवाकर जिला को उपलब्ध करवाएंगे। संबंधित बीसीओ इसकी फोटोग्राफी एवं वीडियोग्राफी उपलब्ध कराएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी एसडीओ प्रत्येक सप्ताह अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के कम से कम 5 पैक्स गोदाम एवं सीएमआर गोदाम की जांच करेंगे। इसके साथ ही सभी पंजीकृत राइस मिल का भौतिक सत्यापन करेंगे और अपना प्रतिवेदन जिला मुख्यालय को उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

