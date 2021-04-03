पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीकाकरण:पाेर्टल में 17391 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का नाम दर्ज, अब तक 12177 काे ही लगा टीका

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन देने की चल रही तैयारी

जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण की रफ्तार धीमी है। छानबीन में यह बात सामने आई है कि अभी भी सैकड़ाें डाॅक्टर व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का नाम टीकाकरण से संबंधित पाेर्टल पर नहीं है। मात्र 17391 हेल्थ वर्करों का ही नाम पोर्टल पर नाम चढ़ाया गया है। अभी भी डीएमसीएच समेत जिले के सरकारी व प्राईवेट अस्पतालों के हेल्थ वर्करों काे टीका नहीं दिया गया है। वे टीका लेने के लिए टीकाकरण केंद्रों का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। जबकि 6 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को टीके देने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। हेल्थ वर्करों का कहना है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए 2 माह पूर्व में ही रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। लेकिन टीका के लिए मोबाइल पर मैसेज नहीं आया। टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर जाकर पूछताछ की ताे, कोई स्पष्ट जबाब नहीं दिया गया है। बोला जाता है कि मैसेज आ जाएगा। फिर से अपना नाम लिखा दीजिए। लेकिन मैसेज आ नहीं रहा है। पाेर्टल पर अंकित 17391 हेल्थ वर्करों में से 4 फरवरी तक 12177 काे टीका लग सका। अभी भी 5214 हेल्थ वर्कर वंचित हैं। 16 जनवरी से कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका डॉक्टराें और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को पड़ना शुरू हुअा था, जाे 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 6 फरवरी से जिले के फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन देने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इस फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर में पुलिस व नगर निगम के कर्मी और अधिकारी है। साथ वैसे कर्मी जो फ्रंट लाइन में रहते हैं। सभी को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. संजीव कुमार सिन्हा से सीधी बात प्रश्न : टीका के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को मैसेज नहीं आ रहा है। आखिर ऐसा क्यों? उत्तर : जिसका पोर्टल पर नाम है, सभी को मैसेज आ रहा है। जिसको मैसेज नहीं आ रहा है, उसका नाम पोर्टल पर नहीं डाला गया होगा। अब पोर्टल बंद हो चुका है। दूसरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। प्रश्न : 17391 हेल्थ वर्करों का ही पोर्टल पर नाम है, इसमें 5014 लोग वंचित क्यों‌? उत्तर : अभी आंगनबाड़ी कर्मी बचे हैं। साथ ही वैसे भी लोग बचे हैं, जो रिफ्यूज्ड हैं। वे टीका लेना ही नहीं चाह रहे हैं।

टीका लेने से वंचित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने कहा

2 जनवरी को रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। लेकिन अभी तक कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए मैसेज नहीं पहुंचा है। संबंधित लाेग सही जवाब नहीं दे पाते हैं। -जय प्रकाश, कर्मी रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर, डीएमसीएच

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। मोबाइल पर मैसेज आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। कब आएगा, कोई जबाब देने वाला नहीं है।
-श्रवण कुमार, हेल्थ वर्कर, डीएमसीएच
कोविड वैक्सीन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए हुए एक माह से अधिक समय हो रहा है। अभी तक मैसेज नहीं आया है, तो केंद्र पर जाकर फिर से नाम लिखाए हैं।
नवनीत कुमार, स्वास्थ्य कर्मी

कोरोना के टीका के लिए फर्म भरे हुए दो माह हो रहे हैं। मैसेज नहीं आया तो फिर एक सप्ताह पहले टीकाकरण स्थल पर नाम व नंबर लिखा आए हैं। -शंकर कुमार हिमांशु, लैब टेक्निशियन

