पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीन बूथों पर वोट बहिष्कार:पुल नहीं बनने से नाराज थे 3 बूथों के 1827 मतदाता

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुल नहीं तो वोट नहीं का नारा लगाते हुए 79 गौड़ाबौराम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के किरतपुर में पौनी गांव के वार्ड 1, 2 व 3 के लोगों ने वोट का बहिष्कार कर दिया। वर्षों से पुल की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने सामूहिक रुप से वोट बहिष्कार का निर्णय लेते हुए मतदान केंद्र संख्या 215 क, 215 व बूथ संख्या 216 पर किसी भी मतदाता ने वोट नहीं किया। दिनभर मतदान कर्मी वोटरों की इंतजार में बूथ पर डटे रहे लेकिन एक भी मतदाता बूथ पर नहीं पहुंचे। स्थानीय निवासी विजय यादव, भूपेंद्र यादव, श्यामकांत यादव, उपेंद्र यादव व सुगन सदा सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि गेंहूंआ नदी पर पुल निर्माण की मांग वे लोग पिछले कई वर्षों से करते आ रहे हैं। लेकिन नेताओं द्वारा सिर्फ आश्वासन ही मिलता रहा है।

पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान भी उनलोगों ने पुल नहीं तो वोट नहीं का मुद्दा उठाया था। लेकिन उसके बाद किसी ने इसकी सुधि नहीं ली। जिस कारण तीन बूथ के 1827 मतदाताओं ने वोट बहिष्कार का निर्णय लिया। सूचना पर नगर आयुक्त एवं एसडीपीओ बिरौल ग्रामीणों से वार्ता करने पहुंचे। लेकिन पौनी के ग्रामीण नहीं माने और उन्हें लौटना पड़ा। वोट बहिष्कार की पुष्टि करते हुए बीडीओ संजय कुमार ने कहा कि लोग पुल की मांग पर अड़े थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें