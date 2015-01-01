पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैनाती:2 लाख 42 हजार मतदाता आज करेंगे मतदान, 1596 मतदान कर्मी की तैनाती

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे एवं अंतिम चरण में विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने एवं शांतिपूर्ण निष्पक्ष व भयमुक्त चुनाव कराने के लिए सभी बूथों पर गुरुवार को सुरक्षा बल एवं चुनाव कर्मियों को रवाना कर दिया गया। हायाघाट विधानसभा के आनंदपुर हाई स्कूल खेल मैदान में 1596 कर्मियों को चुनाव कराने को लेकर निर्धारित बूथों पर महत्वपूर्ण सामग्री देकर रवाना कर दिया गया। बीडीओ राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि पूरे हायाघाट विधानसभा में कुल 2 लाख 42 हजार 746 मतदाता शुक्रवार को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।

