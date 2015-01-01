पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन:2275 शिक्षक की सेवा-पुस्तिका होगी डिजिटल

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी सेवा पुस्तिकाओं काे किया जाएगा ऑनलाइन

शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत 2275 नियमित शिक्षक, कर्मचारी एवं पदाधिकारियों की सेवापुस्तिकाओं को ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा। ताकि कागजी प्रक्रिया से छुटकारा मिले। लेकिन डीपीओ स्थापना ने पिछले एक साल में 4 बार बीईओ एवं स्कूलों के एचएम को रिमाइंडर देने के बाद भी अब तक सभी शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों की सेवापुस्तिकाएं कार्यालय को उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है। डीईअाे डॉ. महेश प्रसाद सिंह ने सेवा पुस्तिका जमा नहीं करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए डीपीओ स्थापना से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। सेवापुस्तिकाओं को डिजिटल कराने का सरकार का निर्णय है। ताकि उसके गायब होने या चूहे के कुतरने की शिकायत दूर हाे सके। सेवा पुस्तिका के डिजिटल होने के बाद सभी प्रकार की एंट्री आसानी से ऑनलाइन की जाएगी। इससे न केवल सेवा पुस्तिका के गायब होने की शिकायत दूर होगी बल्कि शिक्षक या कर्मी के गतिविधियों की एंट्री करना भी आसान हो जाएगी। जिन पदाधिकारी को इसकी जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी उन्हें समय पर एंट्री करनी होगी। सेवा पुस्तिका आॅनलाइन होने से शिक्षक या कर्मी जब भी जरूरत होगी ऑनलाइन प्रिंट ले सकेंगे। सेवा पुस्तिका में सेवा से जूड़ी सभी जानकारी होती है। इसमें सेवा संपुष्टि, पदोन्नति, अवकाश या सेवानिवृत्ति से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां एंट्री की जाती है। सेवा पुस्तिका के डिजिटल होने पर शिक्षक व कर्मियों को छुट्‌टी के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा।

‘सेवा पुस्तिका नहीं भेजने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई’
डीईअाे डॉ. महेश प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि सरकारी कर्मियों की सेवा पुस्तिकाओं को डिजिटल किया जाना है। संबंधित स्कूलों के एचएम एवं कर्मियों को भी सेवा पुस्तिका कार्यालय भेजने के लिए निर्देश समय-समय पर जारी किया गया। फिर भी उदासीनता बरती जा रही है। स्थापना शाखा से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। जहां से सेवा पुस्तिका अब तक नहीं भेजी गई है, उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मार्च से पहले सभी नियमित शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों के सेवा पुस्तिकाओं की ऑनलाइन एंट्री कराने का लक्ष्य सरकार ने निर्धारित कर रखा है।

