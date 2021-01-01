पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:सिरनियां व विलासपुर के बीच करेह नदी पर पुल बनने से 240 गांवाें के 3 लाख लोग होंगे लाभान्वित

  • बाढ़ के समय लोगों को होती है काफी परेशानी, 2 वर्ष में तैयार होगा पुल, अब तक नाव ही सहारा

हायाघाट प्रखंड के सिरनियां एवं विलासपुर गांव के बीच करेह नदी पर पुल बनने से क्षेत्र के लोग काफी खुश दिख रहे हैं। करीब 140 गांवों के लोगों को पुल बनने से फायदा होगा। बन रहे पुल से दर्जनों गांवों के करीब 3 लाख लोग लाभान्वित होंगे। इस पुल के बन जाने से दो टुकड़े में विभक्त दरभंगा जिला एवं हायाघाट प्रखंड एक हो जाएंगे। अब यहां के लोगों को जीवन यापन करने के लिए नौका की सहारा से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। बताते चलें कि जिस स्थल पर यह पुल बन रहा है, वहां के लोगों के लिए आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी अस्पताल जाने के लिए आज भी एंबुलेंस की जगह नाव ही एकमात्र सहारा था। बाढ़ के दिनों में जब नदियों के जलस्तर में लगातार वृद्धि होती है तो यहां के लोगों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ता था।

कई ऐसे परिवार होते थे जिन्हें नाव के सहारे जिंदगी जीना पड़ता था। इस पुल के बन जाने से यहां के लोगों को अब अस्पताल व शादी विवाह में बाराती के जाने-आने में सहुलियत होगी। वहीं जिला इस पुल की प्रस्तावित लागत करीब 39 करोड़ बताई जा रही है। इसके निर्माण में करीब 24 माह का समय लगेगा। फरवरी 2023 तक इन पुल के बन जाने की संभावना है। इसकी लंबाई लगभग 480 मीटर व चौड़ाई 7.5 मीटर होगी। इस पुल में कुल 20 पाया होंगे, जिसमें से चार नदी में होंगे। पुल बनने से समस्तीपुर एवं दरभंगा की दूरी कम होगी।

निर्माण पर 39 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च, 480 मीटर लंबे और 7.5 मीटर चौड़े पुल में 20 पाया होंगे

हायाघाट की 14 पंचायतों के लोगों को लाभ

पुल बनने के बाद हायाघाट से करीब 14 पंचायत मल्हीपट्टी दक्षिणी, मल्हीपट्टी उत्तरी, मझौलिया, सिधौली, चंदनपट्टी, बसहा मिर्जापुर, श्रीरामपुर, पतोर, सहोरा आनंदपुर, पश्चिमी विलासपुर, पौराम आदि के लोगों को समस्तीपुर जाने में 9 किमी की दूरी कम होगी। बताते चलें कि 1993 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव ने इस पुल की आधारशिला रखी थी।

बनने में 24 महीने लगेंगे : अभियंता
पुल निर्माण के कनीय अभियंता सौरभ कुमार ने कहा कि पुल निर्माण की गति काफी प्रगति पर है। कटिंग गेज तक का काम चल रहा है। बाकी सरिया बैंड का काम भी चालू है। पुल का निर्माण करने में 24 महीने यानी 2 वर्ष का समय निर्धारित किया गया है।

बोली जनता : सुलभ हो जाएगा आवागमन
मल्हीपट्टी दक्षिणी पंचायत के मुखिया मो. लालबाबू ने कहा कि पुल निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से काफी खुशी महसूस हो रही है। इस पुल के बन जाने से करीब 30 मिनट में लोग समस्तीपुर पहुंच जाएंगे। सिरनियां गांव निवासी मो. इम्तियाज अहमद बादल ने कहा कि हायाघाट के लोगों को समस्तीपुर जिला जाने में अब बड़ी परेशानी नहीं होगी। हायाघाट के काफी लोगों को अस्पताल, कोर्ट, जिला मुख्यालय अब आने जाने में फायदा होगा। पश्चिमी विलासपुर निवासी तहसीन आलम ने कहा कि इस पुल बनने से सबसे बड़ा फायदा छात्र, छात्राओं को कॉलेज, स्कूल एवं दरभंगा जाने में ट्रेनों का सहारा नहीं लेना पड़ेगा। नयाटोला निवासी अफजल अहमद विक्कू ने कहा कि दो जिला के सड़क संपर्क की दूरी कम होगी सभी लोग डायरेक्ट समस्तीपुर आ जा सकेंगे।

