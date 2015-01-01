पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:मैट्रिक के 57692 के लिए 54 तो इंटर के 44310 छात्रों के लिए 49 केंद्र बनाए गए

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
जिला स्कूल : यहां भी होंगे मैट्रिक व इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षा केंद्र।
  • 2 से 13 फरवरी तक पहली पाली में इंटर व 17 से 24 फरवरी तक दूसरी पाली में होगी मैट्रिक की परीक्षा

कोरोना संक्रमण के दौड़ में पहली बार बोर्ड वार्षिक परीक्षा आयोजित करने की तैयारी में है। इंटर का 2 से 13 फरवरी और मैट्रिक का 17 से 24 फरवरी तक चलने वाली परीक्षा में एक लाख से अधिक परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इंटरमीडिएट के 44 हजार 310 परीक्षार्थियों के लिए 49 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। वहीं मैट्रिक के 57 हजार 692 परीक्षार्थियों के लिए 54 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इंटरमीडिएट की एक और मैट्रिक की परीक्षा दो पालियों में आयोजित की जाएगी।

पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगी। कोरोना को देखते हुए सैद्धांतिक परीक्षा के शेड्यूल में अतिरिक्त सावधानी को लेकर अंतिम समय में बदलाव किया जा सकता है। प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा का शेड्यूल भी तय कर दिया गया है।

50 से कम परीक्षार्थी वाले स्कूलों को दूसरे स्कूलों के साथ टैग किया जाएगा। वहीं 50 से अधिक परीक्षार्थियों वाले स्कूलों में होम सेंटर की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन ने परीक्षा कदाचारमुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण तौर पर आयोजित कराने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। परीक्षा के लिए चयनित किए गए केंद्रों में सरकारी स्कूल निजी स्कूल एवं कॉलेजों को शामिल किया गया है।

इंटर कला में छात्रों से अधिक छात्राएं होंगी
इंटरमीडिएट के कुल 44 हजार 310 परीक्षार्थियों में 23 हजार 635 छात्र और 20 हजार 675 छात्राएं है। इंटरमीडिएट के कला संकाय के 25440 परीक्षार्थियों में छात्रों से ज्यादा छात्राएं हैं। जिसमें 16265 छात्राएं व 9175 छात्र शामिल है।

विज्ञान संकाय के 9880 परीक्षार्थियों में से 2355 छात्र और 6905 छात्राएं हैं। इसी प्रकार कॉमर्स के 8960 परीक्षार्थियों में से 6905 छात्र और 2055 छात्राएं शामिल हैं। इंटरमीडिएट के लिए जिले में बनाए गए 49 परीक्षा केंद्रों में 12 छात्राओं के लिए होगा। जिसमें से 4 आदर्श परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। छात्राओं के लिए बनाए गए 12 केंद्रों में से शहर के 6 में से 2 आदर्श केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार बरौल अनुमंडल के 4 में से 1 और बेनीपुर अनुमंडल के दो में से एक केंद्र को आदर्श परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा।

पहली पाली में 28970 तो दूसरी में 28720 मैट्रिक छात्र

मैट्रिक के 54 परीक्षा केंद्रों में शहर के स्कूल एवं कॉलेजों में 41 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है। इसी प्रकार बरौल अनुमंडल में 8 व बेनीपुर अनुमंडल में 5 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। इनमें से छात्राओं के लिए 10 परीक्षा केंद्र होगा। 10 परीक्षा केंद्रों में से 4 को आदर्श परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा।

जिसमें से शहर में 2 और बिरौल एवं बेनीपुर अनुमंडलों में एक-एक आदर्श परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। मैट्रिक की पहली पाली में 28 हजार 970 व दूसरी पाली में 28 हजार 720 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। पहली पाली की परीक्षा में 13 हजार 585 छात्र और 15 हजार 385 छात्राएं शामिल हैं। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 14 हजार 335 छात्र और 14 हजार 385 छात्राएं शामिल होंगी।

एचएम व बीईओ के साथ बैठक कर मैट्रिक व इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारियों की होगी समीक्षा : डीईओ

जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी डॉ. महेश प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव एवं त्योहारों की गहमागहमी के बाद एक से दो दिनों में संबंधित स्कूलों के एचएम एवं प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की जाएगी। अब तक की तैयारी एवं आगे के प्लान पर कार्य किया जएगा। ताकि परीक्षा का संचालन निर्बाध एवं कदाचारमुक्त माहौल में आयोजित कराया जा सके।

