दिखा उत्साह:5,59,303 वोटरों ने डाले वोट, 12,37,206 वोटर हैं यहां, पिछली बार से 10.01% अधिक वोटिंग

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में हुआ मतदान, 73 प्रत्याशी मैदान में, 54.18% डाले गए वोट

मिथिलांचल की अघोषित राजधानी दरभंगा के लोगों ने लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया। कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी को अंगूठा दिखाते हुए जमकर मतदान किए। मंगलवार को पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र कुशेश्वरस्थान, गौड़ाबौराम, अलीनगर, बेनीपुर और दरभंगा ग्रामीण में वोटिंग हुई। इसमें पिछले बार हुए मतदान से 10.01% अधिक लोगों ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मालूम हो कि पिछले विधानसभा की चुनाव में इन पांचों विधानसभा में 1237206 कुल वोटर थे। जिसमें 559303 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था।

जबकि इस वर्ष के चुनाव में पांच विधानसभा में कुल 13.65 लाख वोटर थे। जिसमें से 54.18% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इस बार के चुनाव में युवा वोटरों का विशेष महत्व हैं। राज्य में 10 नवंबर को बनने वाली सरकार के लिए दरभंगा के पांच विधानसभा में 25216 युवा मतदाता (18- 19 वर्ष) जिन्होंने पहली बार मतदान किया उन्होंने 73 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य को ईवीएम में बंद कर दिया। इसके पूर्व मंगलवार की सुबह 7 बजे से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की भीड़ लगने लगी। पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 54.18 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

इस बार पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव से 10.01 प्रतिशत अधिक गिरे वोट

कोठराम के बूथ पर महिलाओं का दिखा मेला
दरभंगा| गौड़ाबौराम के कोठराम मध्य विद्यालय पर बूथ नं. 170 पर कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 837 है। यहां पुरूष 446 और महिला वोटर 391 होने के बीच सुबह 9.32 बजे महिला का वोट 112 पड़ा जबकि पुरूष का वोट 83 रहा। यहां महिलाओं का जज्बा सिर चढ़ कर बोल रहा था। महिलाएं कोरोना की भय से दूर होकर बिना खाना पकाए ही बूथ पर मतदान को पहुंची थी। महादलित वर्ग से आने वाले योगेन्द्र सदा की पत्नी 55 वर्षीय पवित्री देवी अपनी पुत्र 40 वर्षीय बनगसी देवी के साथ पहुंची और अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों के जवानों से कहा-हुजूर पहने हमरा वोट खसावे दिय फिर जायब भंसा (भोजन पकाने) करब। यहां महिलाएं बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किए दूर तक लाइन में लगी नजर आई।

पहली बार वोट करने वाले वोटरों की संख्या
दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में जिले के पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान हुए। इसमें पहली बार 18-19 वर्ष के 25216 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। कुशेश्वरस्थान में 4720 मतदाता, गौड़ाबौराम में 5172, बेनीपुर में 5061 मतदाता, अलीनगर में 5444 व दरभंगा ग्रामीण में 4819 युवा मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया।

न काेरोना का फिक्र न किचन की चिंता, वोट को प्राथमिकता

कमला बलान और कोशी नदी के बीच बसा सहरास एवं मधेपुरा जिला का सीमावर्ती दरभंगा जिला अन्तर्गत गौड़ाबौराम का जमालपुर इलाका मंगलवार की सुबह चुनावी की उत्सवी माहौल में डूबा रहा। जिला मुख्यालय से 79 किलो मीटर दूर इस इलाके में पूर्व के दिनों में बाढ़ और बालू के दलदल का इलाका माना जाता रहा है मगर आज सुबह ठंड हवा व आसाम में छाए बादल के बीच धुंधली मौसम में काेरोना महामारी की फिक्र किए बिना खाना पकाने की चिंता छोड़ महिलाओं का जज्बा वोट डालने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस और अन्य बचाव कार्य को छोड़ बूथ की ओर रूख करती नजर आई।

आदर्श मध्य विद्यालय जमालपुर कैम्पस में बूथ नं. 179 ए पर 552 मतदाताओं के लिए बना केन्द्र मॉक पोल के बाद खराब हो गया। सात बजे से शुरु होने के बाद बंद होते ही पुन: 8.37 में मतदान शुरु हुआ और फिर तीन घंटे में ही यानी साढ़े दस बजे तक मतदान को लेकर कैम्पस में बने चार बूथ पर पर्दानशीं मतदाताओं का हुजूम पहुंचने गला। पीठासीन पदाधिकारी प्रभु नाथ ठाकुर ने कहा कि कुछ देर के लिए ईवीएम खराब हुआ और बदलने के साथ मतदान का प्रतिशत की रफ्तार ठीक-ठाक है।

