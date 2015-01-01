पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें सतर्क:एसएसबी के जवान समेत 6 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, 23 दिनों में 164 पॉजिटिव

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर में कोरोना के 291 मामले सामने आए थे, लगातार बढ़ रहा ग्राफ

पिछले 24 घंटे में एसएसबी के एक जवान सहित जिले में फिर 6 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। लगातार कोरोना के बढ़ते केस चिंता का विषय बनता जा रहा है। फिर भी लोग सतर्क नहीं है। वे बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे हैं। ऐसी ही लापरवाही के कारण यह बीमारी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो नवंबर के 23 दिनों में 164 नए मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। जबकि अक्टूबर के 31 दिनों में 291 लोग पॉजिटिव हुए थे। चुनाव से पहले कोरोना से दरभंगा जिले के 49 लोगों की माैत हो चुकी थी। अब तक यह संख्या 53 तक पहुंच गई है। फ्लू कॉर्नर में 22 लोगों की जांच में 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले : डीएमसीएच के फ्लू कॉर्नर में 22 लोगों की जांच में 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 3079 लोगों की जांच में एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। जो एसएसबी के जवान है। जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 3391 तक पहुंच गया है। अभी तक 53 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी लोग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे है। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं कर रहे है। सड़क पर बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे है।

‘कोरोना से मर जाने पर वायरस का खतरा नहीं’
बताया जाता है कि अभी तक डीएमसीएच में कोरोना से करीब 80 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसमें दरभंगा, मधुबनी, समस्तीपुर, सुपौल आदि जिले के मरीजों का नाम शामिल है। इसमें दरभंगा जिले के 42 लोग हैं। इसकी पुष्टि डीएमसीएच अधीक्षक डॉ. मणि भूषण शर्मा ने की है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना से मर जाने पर वायरस फैलने का खतरा नहीं है। लोगों को शव के साथ भेदभाव नहीं करना चाहिए। ये लोगों में भ्रांतियां हैं, इसे दूर करना चाहिए।

